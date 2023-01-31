ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Grand Isle Firefighter arrested following payroll investigation, sources say

GRAND ISLE, La. — Sources say an arrest has been made following a payroll investigation at the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department. The arrest happened earlier this afternoon. Investigators tell WDSU Colby Calderone was the individual arrested. The arrest comes after investigators have been looking into the department’s finances....
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

Two jailed in Dec. 31 killing outside Mid-City grocery store, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police have arrested two men in the Dec. 31 killing of a man who was shot outside the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Mid-City. Police said they booked Henry Tillman, 19, on Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice and Jamyron Caffrey, 18, on Thursday with being an accessory to those crimes. The Police Department did not disclose a motive or any evidence linking them to the killing, which took the life of Oliver Brown, 17.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops looking for CBD spitter

New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.

