Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
New Orleans Interim NOPD Superintendent unveiling violent crime prevention plan
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department's interim superintendent is expected to outline her plan on how to combat crime in New Orleans. NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is expected to announce her plan Thursday afternoon to address the city's violent crime surge. The announcement comes as the...
Two shot overnight as New Orleans leaders declare crime is trending down
NEW ORLEANS — While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that crime tracking data shows a downward trend in the first few weeks of 2023, The New Orleans Police Department is still dealing with violent crime in the streets on a nearly daily basis. Overnight, two people became the...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
WDSU
Ethics report alleging NOPD officer drug use posted to public site despite claim being unfounded
Anonymous allegations of an NOPD officer and drugs in a hotel room – that's what WDSU Investigates found in the Office of the Independent Police Monitors Monthly Ethics Review that showed allegations centering around an NOPD captain. Crime watchdogs say posting this type of information could be harmful to...
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Inmates rebooked on added charges after 2022 deadly shooting of teen
An arrest warrant was issued but officers found the two already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on unrelated charges.
WDSU
Grand Isle Firefighter arrested following payroll investigation, sources say
GRAND ISLE, La. — Sources say an arrest has been made following a payroll investigation at the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department. The arrest happened earlier this afternoon. Investigators tell WDSU Colby Calderone was the individual arrested. The arrest comes after investigators have been looking into the department’s finances....
NOLA.com
Two jailed in Dec. 31 killing outside Mid-City grocery store, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police have arrested two men in the Dec. 31 killing of a man who was shot outside the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Mid-City. Police said they booked Henry Tillman, 19, on Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice and Jamyron Caffrey, 18, on Thursday with being an accessory to those crimes. The Police Department did not disclose a motive or any evidence linking them to the killing, which took the life of Oliver Brown, 17.
NOPD makes arrest in December homicide
On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.
Woman grazed by bullet following a shooting in St. Claude area
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Claude area Wednesday (Feb. 1st).
NOLA.com
NOPD's new crime lab director outlines plan to accredit long-delayed facility
On her eighth day on the job, Dr. Shamika Kelley, director of New Orleans' crime lab, outlined a plan to get the new facility up and running, returning a DNA-testing equipped crime lab to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. She did not specify a timeline, but...
Cops looking for CBD spitter
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
Violence only took one day off before raging back
A day after the city of New Orleans went 24 hours without any reported homicides, shootings, rapes, armed robberies or carjackings; criminal seem to have tried to make up for lost time.
NOLA.com
Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings
Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
cenlanow.com
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
WDSU
2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
Comments / 8