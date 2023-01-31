ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin re-lands commitment from 3-star DL out of Chicago

Wisconsin lost a commitment back in November from 3-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard. Fortunately, the Badgers were able to re-land Howard’s pledge with a National Signing Day announcement Wednesday afternoon. Throughout December and January, Howard took official visits to Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, LSU, Ole Miss and Miami. While a...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin A Finalist For Four-Star Class Of 2024 RB

The Luke Fickell era has begun with a ton of impressive additions for the Wisconsin Badgers. National Signing Day came and went, and the Badgers continue to make headlines for some of the top recruits in college football. On Thursday, Class of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall cut down...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football position-by-position breakdown: Running Backs

The Wisconsin Badgers have significantly improved their roster with an overload of talent at several key positions, which has come following a coaching change to former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. With the amount of competition at several positions, and with the first transfer portal period officially over, let’s...
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Basketball Keeps Sliding..., Spring Practice Storylines, Fickell Is Recruiting

Ben and Zach are live talking about Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, what’s gone wrong recently, the outlook on Greg Gard and the program, how the team rebounds, what must happen going into next year & more. They then talk about the interview with Darryl Peterson, some spring practice storylines, Luke Fickell’s great recruiting and more.
MADISON, WI
rejournals.com

Greywolf Brokerage brokers $1.5 million office sale in Madison

A new owner has purchased the Vantage IV office building in Madison, Wisconsin, for $1.5 million. Greywolf Brokerage assisted the seller in the sale. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in the transaction. The two-story, 18,653-square-foot multi-tenant office building is located at 2802 Coho St....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy