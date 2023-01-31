Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Jamel Howard recommits to Wisconsin; Marist (Illinois) defensive lineman chooses Badgers over Michigan, Miami, others
After de-committing from Wisconsin less than three months ago, Howard rejoined the Badgers' 2023 recruiting on National Signing Day
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Struggling Wisconsin, Ohio State eye Big Ten revival
Fortunately for Wisconsin and Ohio State, there are no ties in basketball because of one of the struggling teams is
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin re-lands commitment from 3-star DL out of Chicago
Wisconsin lost a commitment back in November from 3-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard. Fortunately, the Badgers were able to re-land Howard’s pledge with a National Signing Day announcement Wednesday afternoon. Throughout December and January, Howard took official visits to Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, LSU, Ole Miss and Miami. While a...
wisportsheroics.com
2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin A Finalist For Four-Star Class Of 2024 RB
The Luke Fickell era has begun with a ton of impressive additions for the Wisconsin Badgers. National Signing Day came and went, and the Badgers continue to make headlines for some of the top recruits in college football. On Thursday, Class of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall cut down...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
Badger Herald
Football: Several choices for starting quarterback foreshadow difficult decisions in 2023 season
During the Paul Chryst regime, Wisconsin developed a reputation for getting the most out of limited talent. In fact, the Badgers have consistently landed at the bottom of Big Ten recruiting rankings, particularly at the quarterback and wide receiver positions. This lack of talent finally caught up to the Badgers...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football position-by-position breakdown: Running Backs
The Wisconsin Badgers have significantly improved their roster with an overload of talent at several key positions, which has come following a coaching change to former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. With the amount of competition at several positions, and with the first transfer portal period officially over, let’s...
madcitysportszone.com
Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Basketball Keeps Sliding..., Spring Practice Storylines, Fickell Is Recruiting
Ben and Zach are live talking about Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, what’s gone wrong recently, the outlook on Greg Gard and the program, how the team rebounds, what must happen going into next year & more. They then talk about the interview with Darryl Peterson, some spring practice storylines, Luke Fickell’s great recruiting and more.
big10central.com
What you should know about Wisconsin football's busy recruiting cycle
The University of Wisconsin football team has been generating a lot of recruiting buzz since Luke Fickell took over as coach in November. Here's what we've learned so far. (34) updates to this series since Updated 5 hrs ago.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage brokers $1.5 million office sale in Madison
A new owner has purchased the Vantage IV office building in Madison, Wisconsin, for $1.5 million. Greywolf Brokerage assisted the seller in the sale. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in the transaction. The two-story, 18,653-square-foot multi-tenant office building is located at 2802 Coho St....
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
WSAW
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
