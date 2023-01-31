Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
fox29.com
Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN – VERBENA DRIVE (NEWARK)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane – Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers learned that a gray Subaru had struck a 69-year-old male who was walking along Verbena Drive. After striking the pedestrian the vehicle continued on and collided into a tree.
SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning
The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death On Tuesday
Wilmington Police have arrested a Dover woman in connection with Tuesday evening’s fatal stabbing incident. Officials said on January 31 at 8:31 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Pine Street in reference to a stabbing incident that had occurred. Police located a 59-year-old male stabbing victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ernest Peterson.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
WMDT.com
Police: Florida man arrested for shooting into occupied Felton home
FELTON, Del. – A Florida man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he shot into an occupied Felton home. Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers found that the home had been hit several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one was injured.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed, Two Hospitalized In UTV Accident North Of Newark
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Couple charged in connection with vacant house fire in Havre De Grace
A couple is facing multiple charges, including arson, after they were caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire in November of 2022.
firststateupdate.com
Man Stabbed To Death Tuesday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 59-year-old male stabbing victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details...
Son Dies In Crash While DUI Dad On Cocaine, THC Had BAC Nearly 3x Legal Limit: LanCo. DA
A central Pennsylvania father has been arrested on DUI homicide charges nearly two months after killing his son in a crash, authorities announced on Feb. 1, 2023. Larry K. Rapp, 63, of the 200 block of E. Front Streetman, has been identified as the driver of a white Ford Bronco that struck a t…
Police believe shooter fired at close range in North Philly homicide
Police tell Action News they believe the gunman opened fire at close range.
BB Gun 'Challenge' At Bucks Theater Prompts Police Warnings
Police in Bucks County are warning parents about the potentially dangerous "Orbeez challenge" after responding to an incident at a Warrington movie theater Monday night. Authorities were called to the Regal Cinema at 104 Easton Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving complaints of a guest with a BB gun, Warrington Township police said in a statement.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed to death in Wilmington
A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say
A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities. Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.
Comments / 0