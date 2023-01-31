FELTON, Del. – A Florida man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he shot into an occupied Felton home. Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers found that the home had been hit several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one was injured.

FELTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO