House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
Parkview Health helps create nursing program at Taylor University
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A Long awaited nursing program at Taylor University is becoming a reality for students from the help of Parkview Health. On Wednesday, a release explained that Taylor University and Parkview Health they are expanding the University’s healthcare professions, the two institutions are addressing the need for more nurses in Indiana.
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives $2,500 donation to support the Angel Fund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer. The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.
S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown. The location includes a PPG – Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, as well as onsite lab and pharmacy services. After a soft opening in December, the clinic is now fully operational, with all providers accepting new patients.
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
Tasting the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams sits down with Three Rivers Distilling Company Executive Chef, Cortney Carpenter, to taste some of the popular items and give her favorite pick. Learn more about what Three Rivers Distilling Company has to offer here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
Tour Sweetwater Studios
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits Sweetwater Studios and their Chief Engineer, Shawn Dealey, ahead of the Grammys to learn how their studios offer top-of-the-line amenities for those looking to record music. Learn more here or visit them at 5501 US-30 West in Fort Wayne.
GM exec: Fort Wayne plant helped company build lead in pickup truck sales
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amidst the hoopla surrounding General Motors’ announcement that the company reported a 16 percent increase in net income during the fourth quarter last year came news that it solidified itself as the No. 1 producer of pickup trucks. And that’s partly thanks to...
Trial: Accused speaks out on record as jury is sent to deliberate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The jury was sent to deliberate late Thursday morning in the Donte Curry trial and a verdict is expected some time the same day. But Curry, accused of shooting Harold Von Harrington, 26, in a murder-for-hire on Nov. 21, 2015 isn’t waiting quietly.
Full Episode: Jan 31, 2023
On today’s show, we get a taste of the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company as we learn more about what they have to offer. Then we have some tips and tools to help you manage your busy schedule this year from The City Moms. Plus, we find out how Dupont Family Dentistry uses technology to improve your smile.
Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
Trial: Accused attends his own trial, going home after day’s proceedings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in the Donte Curry murder trial begin Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court. Jurors will have to decide whether or not the 42-year-old Curry is guilty of the November 2015 shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, after he was allegedly hired to kill him over $20,000 stolen money.
