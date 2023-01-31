ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

WANE-TV

Parkview Health helps create nursing program at Taylor University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A Long awaited nursing program at Taylor University is becoming a reality for students from the help of Parkview Health. On Wednesday, a release explained that Taylor University and Parkview Health they are expanding the University’s healthcare professions, the two institutions are addressing the need for more nurses in Indiana.
UPLAND, IN
WANE-TV

S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown. The location includes a PPG – Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, as well as onsite lab and pharmacy services. After a soft opening in December, the clinic is now fully operational, with all providers accepting new patients.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Important Programming Note

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tasting the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams sits down with Three Rivers Distilling Company Executive Chef, Cortney Carpenter, to taste some of the popular items and give her favorite pick. Learn more about what Three Rivers Distilling Company has to offer here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tour Sweetwater Studios

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits Sweetwater Studios and their Chief Engineer, Shawn Dealey, ahead of the Grammys to learn how their studios offer top-of-the-line amenities for those looking to record music. Learn more here or visit them at 5501 US-30 West in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Full Episode: Jan 31, 2023

On today’s show, we get a taste of the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company as we learn more about what they have to offer. Then we have some tips and tools to help you manage your busy schedule this year from The City Moms. Plus, we find out how Dupont Family Dentistry uses technology to improve your smile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Trial: Accused attends his own trial, going home after day’s proceedings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in the Donte Curry murder trial begin Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court. Jurors will have to decide whether or not the 42-year-old Curry is guilty of the November 2015 shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, after he was allegedly hired to kill him over $20,000 stolen money.
FORT WAYNE, IN

