Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
49ers do not expect Jimmy Garoppolo to return
Jimmy Garoppolo went from a player the 49ers openly insisted was on the trade block to one who became the team’s primary starter this season. Just before Garoppolo’s latest injury, the 49ers moved to a point they were ready to discuss another contract with the veteran passer. Brock...
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back with 49ers in 2023 season
Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. The Celtics destroyed the Nets 139-96 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and nine rebounds. Also from Wednesday, the Bruins rebounded from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2. The leading story of the day was Tom...
Davante Adams Indicates He Wants Aaron Rodgers With Raiders
Adams was answering some fan questions and decided to be very blunt. In all likelihood, Aaron Rodgers was doing his best to get Davante Adams to stay with the Packers this time last year. But now, it appears the star wideout is attempting to lure his former quarterback out West and he’s not trying to be subtle about it.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Team Makes the Most Sense For Jimmy Garoppolo
Colin Cowherd: “Tampa makes sense to me for Garoppolo. Warm weather, Garoppolo doesn’t have a huge arm, good weather, good weapons, he knows Brady’s offense, he can come into the system they have, it all works, and he’d be the best quarterback in that division today if he went over there. It’s a good roster, it’s not a 'great' roster, it’s not Philadelphia, San Francisco, or Cincinnati, but it’s a good roster. He would not break the bank. Tampa makes a lot of sense. Garoppolo would win the division in Tampa in the current state of the awful NFC South, which is about as bad as any division I’ve ever seen. So, warm weather, Jimmy’s arm is not that lively, you’re taking over Brady’s system, he’s a good locker room guy, he’s gotten to a Super Bowl, he works well with veteran players, there would be a lot of ‘buy-in’ with Garoppolo, it makes a lot of sense.” (Full Video Above)
Tom Brady’s plate remains full after retirement announcement
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s future figures to be busy. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s retirement announcement ended speculation about if and where Brady might want to play next season, opening the door for numerous off-the-field endeavors that could occupy his time. It was announced last...
