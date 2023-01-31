ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
KXAN

Davante Adams Indicates He Wants Aaron Rodgers With Raiders

Adams was answering some fan questions and decided to be very blunt. In all likelihood, Aaron Rodgers was doing his best to get Davante Adams to stay with the Packers this time last year. But now, it appears the star wideout is attempting to lure his former quarterback out West and he’s not trying to be subtle about it.
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Team Makes the Most Sense For Jimmy Garoppolo

Colin Cowherd: “Tampa makes sense to me for Garoppolo. Warm weather, Garoppolo doesn’t have a huge arm, good weather, good weapons, he knows Brady’s offense, he can come into the system they have, it all works, and he’d be the best quarterback in that division today if he went over there. It’s a good roster, it’s not a 'great' roster, it’s not Philadelphia, San Francisco, or Cincinnati, but it’s a good roster. He would not break the bank. Tampa makes a lot of sense. Garoppolo would win the division in Tampa in the current state of the awful NFC South, which is about as bad as any division I’ve ever seen. So, warm weather, Jimmy’s arm is not that lively, you’re taking over Brady’s system, he’s a good locker room guy, he’s gotten to a Super Bowl, he works well with veteran players, there would be a lot of ‘buy-in’ with Garoppolo, it makes a lot of sense.” (Full Video Above)
KXAN

Tom Brady’s plate remains full after retirement announcement

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s future figures to be busy. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s retirement announcement ended speculation about if and where Brady might want to play next season, opening the door for numerous off-the-field endeavors that could occupy his time. It was announced last...
