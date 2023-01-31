Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Crash in Malden, West Virginia, closes road
MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – The road is closed near the intersection of Piedmont Road and Snow Hill Drive in Malden after a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:02 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say injuries have been reported, but the number of people injured and the extent of any […]
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Lanes back open on I-64E after 3-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:47 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): All lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are back open after a three-vehicle crash, according to WV511. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are closed Thursday evening after a three-vehicle crash. Metro 911 officials say the call […]
Man dies in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
Fire contained at apartment building in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Feb. 1, 2023) – The South Charleston Fire Department says a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Southmoor Hills Apartments complex in South Charleston has been contained. At this time, crews are working to clear the smoke out of the building. There is no word yet on what […]
Major traffic delays in Kanawha County, West Virginia due to power line work
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Travelers on Thursday morning may want to choose an alternative route to avoid heavy delays in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that American Electric Power (AEP) is working on power lines on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes near the Cookout Restaurant. Motorists are advised […]
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
wchsnetwork.com
Some Regal residents find housing following apartment fire one week ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the week since the Regal Apartments fire displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, some have already found a new place to live. Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts told 580-WCHS Wednesday of the 35 families who were impacted about 15-18 residents have found housing, while others continue to explore their options.
wchstv.com
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
Power restored, road back open after downed power lines in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Metro 911 officials say that power is restored to Alum Creek residents and the road is back open. UPDATE (1:02 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, a truck lost control and ran into a utility pole in the area. The […]
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
City of Charleston awarded $200,000 for development of Comprehensive Safety Action Plan
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “Mayor Amy Goodwin announced Wednesday that the City of Charleston has been awarded $200k through the U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. The SS4A Grant Program is aimed at improving...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
lootpress.com
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
