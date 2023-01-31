Shake up your Tuesdays at The Principal’s Office!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) -The Principal’s Office, a local artisan cocktail and coffee bar, is starting a new small-form cocktail class run by some of their bartenders! During these classes, you’ll be trained like they’re prepping you for behind the bar.
It’s been a while since Krista Witiak has been to a principal’s office, so this gave her the perfect excuse to take a trip and test those craft cocktail-making skills simultaneously.
Classes are on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M. You’ll be instructed through two classic cocktails and learn about the history of the drink and some of the spirits being used. Tickets are $50. Book tickets here .
For more information about The Principal’s Office visit, principalsoffice.co.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0