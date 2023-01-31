ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Shake up your Tuesdays at The Principal’s Office!

By Krista Witiak
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) -The Principal’s Office, a local artisan cocktail and coffee bar, is starting a new small-form cocktail class run by some of their bartenders! During these classes, you’ll be trained like they’re prepping you for behind the bar.

It’s been a while since Krista Witiak has been to a principal’s office, so this gave her the perfect excuse to take a trip and test those craft cocktail-making skills simultaneously.

Classes are on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M. You’ll be instructed through two classic cocktails and learn about the history of the drink and some of the spirits being used. Tickets are $50. Book tickets here .

For more information about The Principal’s Office visit, principalsoffice.co.

