click orlando
17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. In...
click orlando
Man accused in 2001 murder of UCF student claims his DNA was ‘planted’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Orlando police detective testified Thursday during the trial of a man accused in the 2001 murder of a UCF student that he has never encountered a crime scene that was staged to make it appear someone else committed it. Benjamin Holmes, 42, suggested someone...
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
click orlando
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide
Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11
LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
click orlando
25-year-old arrested on DUI charges in Polk County crash that killed man, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old was arrested on DUI charges in a Polk County crash on Saturday that killed a man, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Leonardo Barrera Zurita faces charges of DUI manslaughter, driving without a license in a crash involving death, DUI with injury and DUI with property damage.
click orlando
Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Police: Bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., a car struck a man who was trying to cross 13th Street on his bicycle. Police said the man died after the crash. An investigation is being conducted.
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Polk man faces 'lengthy prison sentence' after attempted murder arrest: Sheriff
An 18-year-old from Polk City faces a "lengthy prison sentence" after his arrest for attempted murder on Monday, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
click orlando
Apopka police try to ID man in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police on Wednesday released photos of a man they say was spotted using his cellphone to apparently record a woman in a changing room at Bealls Outlet. The incident occurred in early December at the Bealls on East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a...
Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Lakeland man was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to one of four deadly crashes that happened in Polk County over the weekend.
