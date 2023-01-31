ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
crete

Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
LAKELAND, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
CASSELBERRY, FL
WESH

Police: Bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., a car struck a man who was trying to cross 13th Street on his bicycle. Police said the man died after the crash. An investigation is being conducted.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Apopka police try to ID man in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police on Wednesday released photos of a man they say was spotted using his cellphone to apparently record a woman in a changing room at Bealls Outlet. The incident occurred in early December at the Bealls on East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a...
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy