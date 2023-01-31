ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Outsider.com

Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
101.9 KING FM

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere

The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
WYOMING STATE
county10.com

Light snow possible overnight in the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Snow is expected to spread east of the Divide tonight and Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Causing a possible light snow tonight into Monday across central Wyoming. Highs today range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 24...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup

It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming

CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
JACKSON, WY
WyoFile

Tribal support for off-reservation hunting pact ‘evaporates’

Wyoming’s effort to sort out Native Americans’ off-reservation hunting rights in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, has lost official tribal support. The legislative effort to strike an agreement, outlined in House Bill 83 – Tribal agreements to hunt and fish, had...
WYOMING STATE

