Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
Light snow possible overnight in the 10
(Fremont County, WY) – Snow is expected to spread east of the Divide tonight and Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Causing a possible light snow tonight into Monday across central Wyoming. Highs today range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 24...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
3 things to know this morning – February 3, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
If You See Orange Paint in the Woods in Idaho, You Need to Leave ASAP
In 2021, Idaho welcomed more than 64,000 new residents. Short of having to brush up on some basic traffic laws to get your Idaho driver’s license, there’s really no “Welcome to Idaho” course you have to complete. But maybe there should be. If you lived outside...
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
WEDNESDAY: Parts Of Wyoming Closed Due To Blowing Snow
We all knew this was going to happen. High winds are blowing snow and closing down major highways and back roads. So let's see what Wyoming roads a closed as of Wednesday morning 02/01/23. Some entire communities are trapped in the drifts with no outside contact. It's the usual place,...
Tribal support for off-reservation hunting pact ‘evaporates’
Wyoming’s effort to sort out Native Americans’ off-reservation hunting rights in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, has lost official tribal support. The legislative effort to strike an agreement, outlined in House Bill 83 – Tribal agreements to hunt and fish, had...
