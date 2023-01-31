ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Anderson says he was wowed by 'phenomenal' Sunderland plans

By Michael Graham
 2 days ago

Sunderland continue to sell themselves as THE club that young players want to join.

Joe Anderson has described the plans and current structure at Sunderland as ‘phenomenal’ after he completed a move from Everton.

Anderson signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Sunderland after being wowed by the trust the club are showing in younger players.

For Anderson, who had been at Everton for seven years without getting an opportunity in the first team, that made it an easy decision to move to Wearside.

"I'm over the moon,” Anderson told safc.com. “The minute I heard they were interested I knew it was the right club for me.

"For the next step in my career it was 100% the right move and having spoken to people at the club, the pathway and structure is phenomenal.

"To meet the gaffer this morning, how down to earth he is, the fact he was a centre-half, how much I can learn from him. Already just from a five-10 minute conversation with him and he's telling me how he'll help me and that his door is always open.

"And Kristjaan explained the [club's] plan. That's the biggest thing here, how much they invest in youth and the project. You can see how well they're doing and it's only going to get better and better.

"I've met the lads this morning and they've been amazing and made me feel so welcome.

"Dan Ballard and I are with the same agency and seeing how he made his step up, which is very similar to mine, it's a great benchmark and you can see that if you get your head down and work hard, you can achieve things like that.”

