Norwood, MA

Hours-Long Standoff At Norwood Hotel Ends Peacefully (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

One man was taken to the hospital following an hours-long standoff at a Norwood hotel, authorities said.

Police responded to a single barricaded subject at the Hampton Inn on Route 1 in Norwood around 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Kan. 31, Norwood Police said on Twitter .

MetroLEC SWAT was on the scene as well, police said. No evacuations were ordered and police said there was no threat to the community or surrounding businesses.

An alert went out to local residents in Norwood informing them about the situation

Officers were said to be speaking with the individual and trying to resolve the situation peacefully as of 6:30 p.m., according to another tweet from Norwood Police.

The situation was resolved when the man surrendered just before 10:30 p.m. A firearm was also recovered from the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed and no injuries were reported.

