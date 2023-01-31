People who ignore “no parking” signs on their way to see the snow this weekend are more likely to get cited or towed. More police officers will be out this weekend looking for people who park where they’re not supposed to while on their way to "problem" areas like Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear, San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Tracy said.

WRIGHTWOOD, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO