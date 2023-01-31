Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Shooter Sought After Man Killed in Long Beach Alley
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Bicyclist Struck by Car, Then Fatally Stabbed on PCH in Dana Point
A bicyclist was struck and fatally stabbed by a driver Wednesday in a horrific attack on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County, authorities said. Investigators are attempting to determine a motive for the attack near Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point. The man riding a mountain bike was in a...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
NBC Los Angeles
Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack
Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
NBC Los Angeles
Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens
For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
NBC Los Angeles
Illegal Parking Clogging Up SoCal Mountain Roads, Delaying Rescues
People who ignore “no parking” signs on their way to see the snow this weekend are more likely to get cited or towed. More police officers will be out this weekend looking for people who park where they’re not supposed to while on their way to "problem" areas like Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear, San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Tracy said.
NBC Los Angeles
Student Stabbed During Fight at Tustin High School
A student was stabbed by another student at Tustin High School during a fight Tuesday afternoon. School staff detained the suspect before officers arrived and took him into police custody. The other student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition for further treatment, the Tustin Police Department said.
NBC Los Angeles
Accused Road Rage Driver Pleads ‘Not Guilty' in First Court Appearance
After his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon there is a clearer picture of the case against Nathaniel Radimak, who is accused of being involved in extreme cases of road rage. In the hearing Radimak pleaded "not guilty" to four counts of assault, criminal threats and felony vandalism. The judge...
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Dallas Zoo Monkeys Found in Nearby Home
The Dallas Zoo says the two monkeys that are believed to have been taken from their habitats Monday have been found. Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip. Police said they then went to the empty home in Lancaster, located just south of Dallas, and found the monkeys safe in a closet.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Set to Fulfill Dream of Opening Up Black-Owned Bookstore
For ever book she's ever read, Nikki High is now writing her own story and this tale comes in the form of her very own bookstore. "We are at my store, Octavia's Bookshelf," High said, the owner of Octavia's Bookshelf. Soon, you can find Octavia's Bookshelf at Hill and Washington...
