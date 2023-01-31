ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Boss: Henry Cavill Didn’t Fit New Superman Role

By Alec Karam
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Although DC Studios is all in on the embattled Ezra Miller , Henry Cavill is out of luck. The superhero franchise made the shock decision to hang up Cavill’s Superman in December—despite him stepping away from Netflix’s The Witcher to make time for DC—as the superhero franchise undergoes restructuring with James Gunn at the helm. Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter they didn’t fire Cavill since “Henry was never cast.” “For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast,” he said. “And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.” Although Gunn admitted Cavill was “dicked around” by the former DC regime, he stood firm in his decision. “This Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons,” he said.

