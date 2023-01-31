ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property

WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee condo complex proposed at vacant restaurant site along Burnett Road

CHICOPEE — A local developer is hoping to turn the property that now holds a long-closed restaurant on Burnett Road into a condominium complex. In their first step in the process, SalMar Realty Inc. and owner Peter Martins appeared before the Planning Board on Thursday to ask to create a Mill Conversion and Commercial Overlay District for the land, which would allow housing to be built on the property that is now zoned for business use.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to a structure fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews respond to a 2nd alarm fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee. According to the Chicopee Fire Department’s Facebook, “Carter Drive is closed from Nelson Street to Granby Road. Chicopee Fire is on scene for a structure fire. Please seek alternate routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed, updates will be provided as they become available.”
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mayor offers new approach forecasting annual budget

HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia released a five-year budget forecast workbook, a new tool to project the city’s fiscal future. The mayor appeared Wednesday before the City Council’s Finance Committee. Garcia responded to an order filed by Councilor at-large Kevin Jourdain, who was concerned about the...
HOLYOKE, MA

