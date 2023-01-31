Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Related
Minnechaug student reporter Lilli DiGrande had scoop on Wilbraham lights issue
Minnechaug Regional High School’s unique problem of lights that can’t be turned off recently gained national attention, but one student within the school already had the scoop more than a year ago. Lilli DiGrande, a 16-year-old junior and co-editor of “The Smoke Signal,” the online school newspaper, published...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 24 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 880-square-foot home on Station Road in Amherst that sold for $380,000.
Holyoke City Council calls for end to late night ambulance sirens
HOLYOKE — Ward 3 Councilor David K. Bartley said constituents are tired of sirens blasting from Cataldo Ambulance Service on South Street. The City Council took up Bartley’s order during a Jan 31 meeting of the Development and Government Relations Committee. In October 2022, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia...
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
Westfield-Barnes Airport neighbors weigh in on updated noise abatement program
WESTFIELD — Residents living near Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport gave their own input on Wednesday into the most recent draft of the Noise Compatibility Program, as airport administrators shift their noise mitigation strategy from property acquisition to the soundproofing of eligible homes and modifications to takeoff and landing procedures. Airport...
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield reopens serving cajun/creole food and smoothies
Nana's Kitchen in Westfield is reopening this Saturday after being closed for the last three months.
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
Chicopee condo complex proposed at vacant restaurant site along Burnett Road
CHICOPEE — A local developer is hoping to turn the property that now holds a long-closed restaurant on Burnett Road into a condominium complex. In their first step in the process, SalMar Realty Inc. and owner Peter Martins appeared before the Planning Board on Thursday to ask to create a Mill Conversion and Commercial Overlay District for the land, which would allow housing to be built on the property that is now zoned for business use.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Building fire on Lyman Street in South Hadley
South Hadley firefighters were sent to 105 Lyman Street for a building fire on Saturday.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
More than a dozen without a home after fire in Westfield
The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday for a building fire.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 179 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,160-square-foot home on Patriots Road in Templeton that sold for $417,500.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to a structure fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews respond to a 2nd alarm fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee. According to the Chicopee Fire Department’s Facebook, “Carter Drive is closed from Nelson Street to Granby Road. Chicopee Fire is on scene for a structure fire. Please seek alternate routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed, updates will be provided as they become available.”
Black History Month 2023: Founder LuJuana Hood’s legacy lives on at Springfield’s Pan African Historical Museum
Sankofa is an African word which held deep meaning for the late LuJuana Hood. As she interpreted it, the word carried a message, “You must know your history to develop a better future.”. These words guided Hood as she set out to establish and guide development of the Pan...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Springfield that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $291,305. The average price per square foot ended up at $196.
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
Holyoke Mayor offers new approach forecasting annual budget
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia released a five-year budget forecast workbook, a new tool to project the city’s fiscal future. The mayor appeared Wednesday before the City Council’s Finance Committee. Garcia responded to an order filed by Councilor at-large Kevin Jourdain, who was concerned about the...
Comments / 0