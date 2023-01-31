CHICOPEE — A local developer is hoping to turn the property that now holds a long-closed restaurant on Burnett Road into a condominium complex. In their first step in the process, SalMar Realty Inc. and owner Peter Martins appeared before the Planning Board on Thursday to ask to create a Mill Conversion and Commercial Overlay District for the land, which would allow housing to be built on the property that is now zoned for business use.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO