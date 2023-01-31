ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Oklahoma, Texas Announcement

Despite their best efforts, Oklahoma and Texas will be staying in the Big 12 for two more seasons before finally being able to make their long-awaited move to the SEC. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this morning that the two schools were unable to come to terms on an agreement with a pair of major ...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Might Mountaineers miss out on March? 'That's not going to happen'

West Virginia basketball begins the second half of the Big 12 season with tonight's 8 o'clock home game against Oklahoma, and be careful with your DVRs. The game will begin on ESPNEWS before it's moved to ESPN2. The latter was supposed to broadcast the game from start to finish, but ESPN2 decided to add an NBA game to its schedule and will carry the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at 6 p.m. When that game is over, the network will switch to the Sooners and the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal

PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
PIEDMONT, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE

