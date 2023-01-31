ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Oscar Patterson Academy reopens with higher enrollment than expected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy reopened at the start of this school year. Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee met to discuss the number of students currently enrolled in the school and where to go from here. Right now there are 248 students who attend Oscar Patterson....
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is Antonio Barragan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is fourth grader Antonio Barragan. Antonio is a hardworking and helpful student who is always willing to help out his fellow students and teachers. Despite being a little quiet when first starting at Bacot Academy, the academy’s...
WJHG-TV

Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL

Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 9 hours ago. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be...
WJHG-TV

Lottery enrollment now open at Seaside Schools

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lottery enrollment is underway at Seaside Schools offering hands-on learning practices and many other great opportunities for students. Director of Strategic Development, Joy Robbins, and two excited students stopped by the studio to share information about their enrollment process happening now. Located in Walton County,...
WJHG-TV

Date Night Done Right: Dance class edition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - February marks the month of romance. Since romance can come in many forms, the team takes on a new weekly segment for the month of February called “Date Night Done Right” to explore fun and creative ways to make those rare moments count.
WJHG-TV

Bay High principal and senior recognized at FASC District One Convention

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Association of Student Councils District One Convention was held at Bay High School Wednesday. More than 280 kids were in attendance from schools that range from Tallahassee to Pensacola. At the end of the day, awards were announced which included the 2022-2023 District One...
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt with Bay District Schools announced his intention to retire on July 31 of this year. While he declined interviews, he did release a lengthy statement saying his retirement was quote, “completely personal.”. “This community and I have been through...
WJHG-TV

PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
WJHG-TV

Dangerous Beaches List

Rain moves through tonight into Friday morning with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Walton County's only hospital - is now celebrating 20 years in operation. The trial wrapped up against a transient man accused of killing another man more than two years ago. Prosecutors say he then buried the body in Panama City Beach.
WMBB

Rutherford students turning school bus into tiny home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford High School construction academy students have been hard at work converting an old school bus into a fully-functional tiny home. The old bus came from Chautauqua Charter Academy, and the students are transforming it into a place where visitors of the charter academy can stay. “Ms. McCauley, at Chautauqua […]
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will increase overnight tonight in NWFL as a cold front passes through our area. Rain chances overnight will be 70-80%. Lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. On Friday rain chances will linger through the morning before sunshine returns Friday afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect more clouds Sunday, but it will remain dry.
WJHG-TV

This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin. After serving active duty in the U.S. military for 29 years, the Commander said he knew he wanted to work with young people for this next adventure. “Thank you very much, it is very...
WJHG-TV

Rutherford Tiny House Update

Rutherford High School Doing a Labor of Love for Chautauqua Charter. You usually see a school bus rolling down the road, but this one at Rutherford High School even lets you roll out of bed.The school’s construction academy is making it happen for those at Chautauqua learn and serve charter school.
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
defuniakherald.com

Freeport Middle School Groundbreaking

Land clearing for the new Freeport Middle School has begun next to the Freeport Regional Sports Complex. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, where Superintendent Russel Hughes, members of the school board, Freeport Middle School Principal Nathan Smith, architects for the development, and president and vice president of the student council were all in attendance.
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
WJHG-TV

Destin woman turns 100

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday. Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years. A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re...
WJHG-TV

Walton County bookstore voted best in Florida

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in the Seaside Central Square sits Sundog Books, a locally owned bookstore that has been voted the number one bookstore in the state of Florida by Southern Living. “I mean, it’s like it’s the perfect bookstore, you know?” Nicole Rogers, a Sundog Books customer, said....
