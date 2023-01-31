PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will increase overnight tonight in NWFL as a cold front passes through our area. Rain chances overnight will be 70-80%. Lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. On Friday rain chances will linger through the morning before sunshine returns Friday afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect more clouds Sunday, but it will remain dry.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO