Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl
Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler. The NFL had to go pretty deep into its list of alternates in the AFC at quarterback after a slew of injuries at the position. Patrick Mahomes will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also dropped out due to an elbow injury.
ESPN Predicts What Team Derek Carr Will Play For Next Season
NFL Nation, provided by ESPN, forecast all major quarterback transactions for the coming offseason. As is the case with all mock drafts or offseason simulations held far in advance, ESPN's forecast was done in a playful spirit. It's very early to tell which of the major players- such as Aaron ...
Derek Carr jokes why Raiders are trading him
Derek Carr was on fire in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, both with his arm and his sense of humor. The veteran quarterback rocked the Precision Passing Drill in the NFL Pro Bowl Games skills competition, scoring 31 points to lead the AFC to victory. 31 points from @DerekCarrQB gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! Read more... The post Derek Carr jokes why Raiders are trading him appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr Takes Shot at Raiders Amid Trade Speculation at Pro Bowl Games
It did not take long for Derek Carr to take a shot at the Las Vegas Raiders amid trade speculation.... The post Derek Carr Takes Shot at Raiders Amid Trade Speculation at Pro Bowl Games appeared first on Outsider.
Las Vegas Raiders: Why Derek Carr’s trade value may have reached its peak
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely work up until February 15 in their effort to trade Derek Carr, who has
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
