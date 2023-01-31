ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Imani Glover Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say.

Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.

Glover has to East Orange, Irvington, Newark, and Harlem, New York, authorities said.

Glover is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighing around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left wrist (Shantia) and on the back of her neck.

Glover failed to appear for two court dates — one on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and another on Monday, Jan. 30, authorities said.

She was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“The Morristown Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has been diligently working on this active missing persons investigation, with the assistance of outside agencies, including municipal and out-of-state law enforcement agencies,” said the release.

Anyone with information about Glover’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective via the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900. Anonymous tips can be made through the Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Comments / 8

Grace Fusco
2d ago

there are two of them missing together I've seen the posters in Elizabeth

Reply(1)
5
 

