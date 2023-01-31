Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023.
The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.
Lil Wayne will kick off the tour April 4 in Minneapolis, Minn., and bring the venture to a close May 13 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST.
Lil Wayne released his 13th studio album, Funeral , in January 2020. The rapper is expected to release new music this year.
Here's the full list of dates for the Welcome to Tha Carter tour:
April 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore Minneapolis
April 6 -- Fargo, N.D., at Scheels Arena
April 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena
April 8 -- Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee
April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius Chicago
April 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit
April 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at History
April 13 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston
April 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Apollo Theater
April 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 18 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore
April 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz
April 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle
April 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Iron City Bham
April 26 -- St. Louis, Mo.
April 27 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works
April 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues Cleveland
April 30 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
May 2 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston
May 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues Dallas
May 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubbs BBQ
May 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
May 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren
May 10 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soma San Diego
May 12 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic
May 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern
