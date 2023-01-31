Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023.

Lil Wayne will perform across North America on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.

Lil Wayne will kick off the tour April 4 in Minneapolis, Minn., and bring the venture to a close May 13 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Lil Wayne released his 13th studio album, Funeral , in January 2020. The rapper is expected to release new music this year.

Here's the full list of dates for the Welcome to Tha Carter tour:

April 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 -- Fargo, N.D., at Scheels Arena

April 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena

April 8 -- Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee

April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius Chicago

April 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at History

April 13 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston

April 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Apollo Theater

April 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore

April 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz

April 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle

April 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Iron City Bham

April 26 -- St. Louis, Mo.

April 27 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works

April 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues Cleveland

April 30 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

May 2 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston

May 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues Dallas

May 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubbs BBQ

May 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

May 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren

May 10 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soma San Diego

May 12 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

May 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern

This article originally appeared on UPI.com