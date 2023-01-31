‘The Witcher’ Season 5 Is Still a Safe Bet at Netflix – but Will It Be the Last?

The fate of Netflix’s The Witcher series is a hot topic of discussion after Henry Cavill announced his departure as Geralt of Rivia after the third season. In his place will be actor Liam Hemsworth. With the news of a drastic change to the fantasy series, Season 4 is still in the works with Hemsworth. But recent reports state The Witcher Season 5 is still the gameplan at Netflix.

Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 will premiere in the Summer of 2023

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular book series, The Witcher became a success for the streaming platform. While the series has made minimal changes to the original storyline, fans cannot deny part of its global success was thanks to Cavill’s near-perfect rendition of Geralt of Rivia. The storyline focuses on the famed White Wolf witcher. He faces his destiny to help Princess Cirilla as the Continent dives deep into political and magical turmoil.

The Witcher Season 2 pushed the main characters’ storyline further than ever before. as Ciri’s grand lineage is established and the reveal of how she is connected to the White Flame. With the premier of the Netflix prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, fans are more than eager for The Witcher Season 3. The prequel series fleshed out many unanswered questions about the series. The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals Ciri’s powerful origins, and what led to Conjunction of the Spheres.

The third season will kick off where it last left the characters. Henry and Yennefer are determined to uncover why Ciri is in peril and harness her powers. They venture to Aretuza but find themselves in the midst of political turmoil. The season is speculated to premiere sometime in the Summer of 2023. While fans are excited, it also brings dread as it will be the last time fans see Cavill as Geralt.

Netflix still plans to go ahead with ‘The Witcher’ Season 5 after Henry Cavill’s exit

According to The Wrap, Hissrich originally planned to adapt all of the original books, making five season total. “I have always said that I want to end our stories at the same place that Andrzej Sapkowski ended his,” explained the showrunner. She further explains she has no desire to continue creating The Witcher after Sapkowski decides to end the storyline. Fans had high hopes that The Witcher would go all the way in its promise, but Cavill announced his departure in Oct. 2022. It led to doubts that the series would survive without him.

According to ComicBook.com, Redanian Intelligence reported that Netflix plans to continue with The Witcher Season 5. The Witcher Season 4 is still in the development and planning stage, with Hemsworth as the new Geralt. But it is unclear if The Witcher Season 5 will be the last.

Hissrich explained, “The funny thing is, of course, since we have been working on the series, he’s [Sapkowski] actually released two new books. We’re trying to be a little flexible with it.” Whether or not the fifth season will be the last is up in the air. It all depends on the response to the third season and Hemsworth taking up the mantle of the witcher in the fourth installment.

How will the series end Henry Cavill’s time as Geralt of Rivia?

When Cavill announced his departure from the series, he explained, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season Four.” His reasoning for leaving is still unknown. Many fans speculate it is due to behind-the-scenes turmoil with The Witcher writers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich said the third season will give the actor “the most heroic sendoff.” The showrunner praises Cavill for giving so much dedication to the Netflix series. For The Witcher Season 3, fans will see a new side to Geralt, “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”