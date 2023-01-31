Read full article on original website
Thomas Rhett Is Alone With His Four Kids, So Wife Lauren Left Him This Note
With four kids under the age of 8, things are hectic around Thomas Rhett's house on a normal day. But on Thursday (Feb. 2), the country star is solo-parenting while wife Lauren Akins is out of town, so she left him some helpful pointers. Okay, it's more of a step-by-step,...
Reba McEntire Previously Passed on Coaching ‘The Voice’ — Has Her Answer Changed?
It's hard to imagine The Voice without Blake Shelton as a coach — he's been there for all 22 seasons of the show, after all — but back when the televised singing competition was first gearing up to launch, show executives had a very different country coach in mind: Reba McEntire.
Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall Ends 15-Day Hospitalization
Runaway June singer Natalie Stovall is home after spending 15 days in the hospital. On social media, she details a series of frightening medical procedures that resulted in a blood transfusion, NG tube and 13 days without eating. Stovall thought she was just having three grapefruit-sized fibroids removed when she...
Mackenzie Carpenter Is Learning the Joys of Helping St. Jude
Mackenzie Carpenter has been touched by cancer, but she didn't what to expect when she visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the first time last fall. "I don't know if nervous is the right word," she tells Taste of Country. "Going in, you definitely can be a little hesitant...
