Kansas City, MO

Outsider.com

Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering

The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Chiefs props include a Travis Kelce TD, Isiah Pacheco OVER

While Super Bowl 57 is 11 days away, it's never too early to get your prop bets in before most of the public's money inflates the market. With the Super Bowl being such a heavily bet event relative to other games, you'll see a more significant fluctuation in pricing and line movement, usually in the OVER markets. We're attempting to get ahead of those line moves to get the best of the number, giving ourselves a higher chance to cash our tickets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 2/3: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a solid eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Friday night, beginning with the Hornets playing their second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Hawks continuing their five-game road trip against the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a couple of rookies with high DFS ceilings.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Vikings' Justin Jefferson is third WR to win SN Offensive Player of the Year, joining Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown

It takes a special wide receiver turning in an amazing season to win Sporting News' Offensive Player of the Year. Justin Jefferson did just that for the Vikings in 2022. Based on voting from fellow NFL players, Jefferson beat out NFL MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the prestigious honor. Jefferson becomes the third wide receiver to win Sporting News' Player of the Year in any capacity, joining Jerry Rice (a two-time winner) and Antonio Brown (for the Steelers in 2017).
ng-sportingnews.com

Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57: Over/under rushing yards, anytime TD odds, more

Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs promises to be one of the best in recent memory, as it features two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Jalen Hurts was the betting favorite to win MVP most of the season, but a late-season shoulder injury opened the door for Patrick Mahomes to overtake him. Hurts still had an excellent regular season, compiling 35 total touchdowns and only throwing six interceptions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams

The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL players mock Arian Foster for saying he received 'script' for rigged NFL games

Arian Foster made some waves on a podcast on Tuesday by claiming that the NFL is rigged and players received scripts before games. While it's difficult to say how serious he was being -- likely not at all -- he certainly had an inventive backstory regarding how the NFL managed its games.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Geno Smith’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year season shouldn’t have been so surprising

Well, it turns out the Seahawks weren't so crazy for starting Geno Smith at quarterback after all. At the beginning of the season, many were confused as to why Seattle chose Smith as its successor to Russell Wilson. Smith hadn't been a full-time starter since his second NFL season in 2014; during that campaign, he led the Jets to a 3-10 record while completing just 59.7 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA

