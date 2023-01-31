Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Super Bowl uniforms 2023: What jerseys will Chiefs, Eagles wear during Super Bowl 57?
Their Super Bowl Sunday best. The Chiefs and Eagles are set for a Super Bowl 57 matchup on Feb. 12, and the two teams with some of the most recognizable looks in the NFL are gearing up for a sexy jersey showdown, too. The Chiefs are doing something a little...
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Chiefs props include a Travis Kelce TD, Isiah Pacheco OVER
While Super Bowl 57 is 11 days away, it's never too early to get your prop bets in before most of the public's money inflates the market. With the Super Bowl being such a heavily bet event relative to other games, you'll see a more significant fluctuation in pricing and line movement, usually in the OVER markets. We're attempting to get ahead of those line moves to get the best of the number, giving ourselves a higher chance to cash our tickets.
What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown time, TV channel, list of events & contestants for 2023 competition
The big game is approaching and it's been a long time coming. All the trash talk, all the hype, all the hope, it all comes down to this weekend. Because one of football's most popular — and roundly criticized — events is taking place in Sin City this year.
NBA FanDuel Picks 2/3: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have a solid eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Friday night, beginning with the Hornets playing their second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Hawks continuing their five-game road trip against the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans with favorable matchups and a couple of rookies with high DFS ceilings.
Why Vikings' Justin Jefferson is third WR to win SN Offensive Player of the Year, joining Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown
It takes a special wide receiver turning in an amazing season to win Sporting News' Offensive Player of the Year. Justin Jefferson did just that for the Vikings in 2022. Based on voting from fellow NFL players, Jefferson beat out NFL MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the prestigious honor. Jefferson becomes the third wide receiver to win Sporting News' Player of the Year in any capacity, joining Jerry Rice (a two-time winner) and Antonio Brown (for the Steelers in 2017).
Why is Tyler Huntley in the Pro Bowl? Withdrawal by Josh Allen allows Ravens QB to make all-star showcase
The Ravens have sent a quarterback to the Pro Bowl for the third time in the last five years. However, this time it's not Lamar Jackson who will be competing in the league's all-star contests. It's Tyler Huntley. Yes, Huntley — who played in just six games as Jackson's backup...
Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57: Over/under rushing yards, anytime TD odds, more
Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs promises to be one of the best in recent memory, as it features two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Jalen Hurts was the betting favorite to win MVP most of the season, but a late-season shoulder injury opened the door for Patrick Mahomes to overtake him. Hurts still had an excellent regular season, compiling 35 total touchdowns and only throwing six interceptions.
Derek Carr open about Raiders exit after showing off Pro Bowl skills: 'Probably why I'm going somewhere else'
If Derek Carr is going out, he's going out swinging. The longtime Raiders quarterback looks destined for a future away from Las Vegas after being benched the final two games of the regular season. If that is the case, then it seems likely that Carr made his last appearance in...
What Tom Brady retirement means for Buccaneers, Raiders, 49ers & Aaron Rodgers as NFL QB carousel begins to spin
Tom Brady's NFL career has come to an end, and this time, it's "for good." The 45-year-old announced on social media that he would be hanging up his cleats after a legendary 23-year run as an NFL starting quarterback. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you...
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
NFL players mock Arian Foster for saying he received 'script' for rigged NFL games
Arian Foster made some waves on a podcast on Tuesday by claiming that the NFL is rigged and players received scripts before games. While it's difficult to say how serious he was being -- likely not at all -- he certainly had an inventive backstory regarding how the NFL managed its games.
How does NFL Pro Bowl work in 2023? Explaining new format with skills competition, flag football game
The NFL Pro Bowl is back with a major facelift this year. Gone is the full-on tackle football game of yesteryear, in steps a week's worth of stupid human tricks and tangentially football-related activities at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Dodgeball, long drive and fancy catches highlight three of the...
Tony Romo contract details: Why reported CBS 'intervention' with analyst may not mean much
I don't know about that one, Jim. Tony Romo's 2022 season in the booth mirrored that of some of his playing days: Solid, but underwhelming in playoff time. That sparked the bigwigs to get involved. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, CBS executives "staged something of an intervention"...
Derek Carr contract: Raiders QB unwilling to extend Feb. 15 deadline to facilitate trade
The Raiders have a hard deadline of Feb. 15 by which to agree to a Derek Carr trade or be forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary. The team's long-term starting quarterback isn't willing to help Las Vegas change that. Carr was asked at the Pro Bowl whether...
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Why Geno Smith’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year season shouldn’t have been so surprising
Well, it turns out the Seahawks weren't so crazy for starting Geno Smith at quarterback after all. At the beginning of the season, many were confused as to why Seattle chose Smith as its successor to Russell Wilson. Smith hadn't been a full-time starter since his second NFL season in 2014; during that campaign, he led the Jets to a 3-10 record while completing just 59.7 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
