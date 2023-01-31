ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Over 50,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide

You might want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any of these recalled products. Recalls are a dime a dozen these days. There seems like there is a new one each day for a vehicle, appliance, or food. Of course, some products that are recalled are more severe than others, but all of them should be noted. In this case, you will want to be aware of this massive sausage product recall due to possible listeria contamination.
Nearly 53,000 pounds of charcuterie meat recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled over potential listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Sunday, which includes eight different products. The sausage products are commonly found on charcuterie boards and...
Ready-to-eat sausages recalled after inspection finds Listeria on production surfaces

Daniele International LLC, of Mapleville, RI, is recalling 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement. FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces...
Check Your Fridge: Over 50,000 Pounds of Salami, Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

You might want to rethink that charcuterie board at your next dinner party. Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Sunday.
52,914 pounds of sausage products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Federal regulators announced a recall for several ready-to-eat sausage products throughout the country over fears of listeria contamination. Rhode Island-based company Daniele International is recalling about 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Sunday. The potentially contaminated sausages were produced between May...
