ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jace Avina adapts to speed of pro game as he sharpens baseball skills

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8D4T_0kXeMjoH00

By slowing down, Jace Avina could speed up his professional baseball career.

Avina, a 2021 Spanish Springs graduate who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers that year, was worried about making a good impression — and that he was worthy of being drafted — when he started playing pro ball. He got hurt though, suffering an arm strain, and had to miss a big chunk of that summer. He returned to full health last year.

Avina, who plays in the outfield, was named one of the Brewers' top 30 prospects in January and he will report to spring training later this month. After spring training, Avina expects to start the season at the end of March in Low-A ball, where he finished last season with the Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon, North Carolina.Until then, the 19-year-old has been working out and training around Reno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjWSZ_0kXeMjoH00

Avina said learning how to deal with the mental side of pro baseball has been a big step.

"Baseball is a really tough game, but it's all about your mentality, about keeping your head straight and dealing with failure. That was a big problem I had last year, was dealing with failure," Avina said.

Chris Aguila, who played at McQueen and in pro baseball, owns and operates Northern Nevada Baseball Club, the facility where Avina trains. He said maturing both mentally and physically is a big part of adapting to pro baseball.

"He has to keep taking the information coming his way from the Brewers and the feedback from last season and put forth his best effort to get better," Aguila said. "He's starting to come into his own, but there's still more maturity that's going to happen."

He said Avina got frustrated at times last season after swings and misses and falling behind in the count.

"It's a mental process, how to navigate a full season and how to navigate success or failure," Aguila said. "He's a kid that wants a lot of things to happen now. He's got to trust that process and be patient and figure some things out."

Former Nevada and pro baseball player Chris Gimenez is also working with Avina at NNBC. He said Avina has a ton of potential.

"There's a lot to like, a lot of upside. He's barely scratching the iceberg," Gimenez said.

"It's a job, but it's a game," Gimenez said. "I joke with him about beating himself up about one bad at-bat. You're in the outfield and you don't get a hit and you're out there stewing.

"He's been guilty of that. But he's 19 and away from his family for the first time."

It's all about family

Avina said being away from his family was difficult. His older brother, Austin, who has autism, is often in his thoughts and is his inspiration.

Austin and their father, Armando Avina, went to North Carolina last season for three days to see him play, Avina said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdMhs_0kXeMjoH00

Austin "was super excited to see the stadium and to see me play," Avina said. "I always text them and him every day. It's very different for sure. He wants me home. He's really sad, but he's happy for me.

"I've always played for him."

Sure, baseball is a job, but it's a fun job

Avina had advice for younger players hoping to make it to the pros.

"Just be you. Don't try to do too much in front of scouts," he said. "They're there to see you and how you play.

"Don't try and do too much and hit home runs; just play your game and always have a positive attitude. Don't throw bats."

Avina said the biggest change from high school to pro baseball is how much harder the pitchers throw. It was a struggle at first, but facing those pitchers every day helps adapt to their speed.

The Brewers coaches want him to make contact with the ball more often when he is at bat.

"I had a lot of swings and misses. ... I have to work on barrel control," Avina said. "Sometimes my wrists roll over and I keep my eyes above where the pitch is. I’ll be solid this year."

Baseball went from a hobby to a business for him, but Avina is relishing his time on the diamond.

"Baseball is still a lot of fun," he said. "You can't approach it like a business. If you treat it as if it's job, it's not as fun, and I never want to hate baseball."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgXSU_0kXeMjoH00

Jim Krajewski covers college, high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2s6A_0kXeMjoH00

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Jace Avina adapts to speed of pro game as he sharpens baseball skills

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
NBC Sports

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees

The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales. It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Longmont Leader

Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons

Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?

Break out your coolers. It might not be warm outside during these winter months, but things stay steamy in the world of baseball. Free agency was electric, spring training is just around the corner, and the league just announced its new cover for "MLB 23 The Show." With all this...
theScore

Orioles invite No. 1 pick Holliday to spring camp

The Baltimore Orioles are wasting no time in giving No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday a taste of big-league action. The Orioles announced on Thursday the prized shortstop prospect was among 30 non-roster players invited to major-league spring training. Holliday has 20 games of professional experience under his belt since...
BALTIMORE, MD
bucsdugout.com

MLB Pipeline, Keith Law rerank Pirates prospects, including notes from Jonathan Mayo regarding recent changes

The 2023 season is fastly approaching and various outlets have released their latest prospect updates before minor league camp begins. MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list includes four Pittsburgh Pirates. 2022 No. 4 overall selection and second baseman Termarr Johnson is the highest-rated Pittsburgh prospect, just outside the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy