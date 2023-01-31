Jace Avina adapts to speed of pro game as he sharpens baseball skills

By slowing down, Jace Avina could speed up his professional baseball career.

Avina, a 2021 Spanish Springs graduate who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers that year, was worried about making a good impression — and that he was worthy of being drafted — when he started playing pro ball. He got hurt though, suffering an arm strain, and had to miss a big chunk of that summer. He returned to full health last year.

Avina, who plays in the outfield, was named one of the Brewers' top 30 prospects in January and he will report to spring training later this month. After spring training, Avina expects to start the season at the end of March in Low-A ball, where he finished last season with the Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon, North Carolina.Until then, the 19-year-old has been working out and training around Reno.

Avina said learning how to deal with the mental side of pro baseball has been a big step.

"Baseball is a really tough game, but it's all about your mentality, about keeping your head straight and dealing with failure. That was a big problem I had last year, was dealing with failure," Avina said.

Chris Aguila, who played at McQueen and in pro baseball, owns and operates Northern Nevada Baseball Club, the facility where Avina trains. He said maturing both mentally and physically is a big part of adapting to pro baseball.

"He has to keep taking the information coming his way from the Brewers and the feedback from last season and put forth his best effort to get better," Aguila said. "He's starting to come into his own, but there's still more maturity that's going to happen."

He said Avina got frustrated at times last season after swings and misses and falling behind in the count.

"It's a mental process, how to navigate a full season and how to navigate success or failure," Aguila said. "He's a kid that wants a lot of things to happen now. He's got to trust that process and be patient and figure some things out."

Former Nevada and pro baseball player Chris Gimenez is also working with Avina at NNBC. He said Avina has a ton of potential.

"There's a lot to like, a lot of upside. He's barely scratching the iceberg," Gimenez said.

"It's a job, but it's a game," Gimenez said. "I joke with him about beating himself up about one bad at-bat. You're in the outfield and you don't get a hit and you're out there stewing.

"He's been guilty of that. But he's 19 and away from his family for the first time."

It's all about family

Avina said being away from his family was difficult. His older brother, Austin, who has autism, is often in his thoughts and is his inspiration.

Austin and their father, Armando Avina, went to North Carolina last season for three days to see him play, Avina said.

Austin "was super excited to see the stadium and to see me play," Avina said. "I always text them and him every day. It's very different for sure. He wants me home. He's really sad, but he's happy for me.

"I've always played for him."

Sure, baseball is a job, but it's a fun job

Avina had advice for younger players hoping to make it to the pros.

"Just be you. Don't try to do too much in front of scouts," he said. "They're there to see you and how you play.

"Don't try and do too much and hit home runs; just play your game and always have a positive attitude. Don't throw bats."

Avina said the biggest change from high school to pro baseball is how much harder the pitchers throw. It was a struggle at first, but facing those pitchers every day helps adapt to their speed.

The Brewers coaches want him to make contact with the ball more often when he is at bat.

"I had a lot of swings and misses. ... I have to work on barrel control," Avina said. "Sometimes my wrists roll over and I keep my eyes above where the pitch is. I’ll be solid this year."

Baseball went from a hobby to a business for him, but Avina is relishing his time on the diamond.

"Baseball is still a lot of fun," he said. "You can't approach it like a business. If you treat it as if it's job, it's not as fun, and I never want to hate baseball."

