As the Fielding Community joins in to honor Black History Month, we are thrilled to celebrate Black Leaders at our university. The Clinical Psychology Program’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Award recognizes the contributions students and faculty make to advance DEI work. Clinical Psychology student Donica Harper and core faculty AGee Greene, Ph.D., are the award’s inaugural recipients.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO