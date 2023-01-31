Read full article on original website
Related
Missing emperor tamarin monkeys found after Dallas Zoo released photo of Doritos-eating man in animals’ disappearance
TWO monkeys that were believed to have been stolen from the Dallas Zoo on Monday have been found inside a local abandoned home. The discovery came after authorities released images of a man who they wished to speak to about the monkey-napping. Police confirmed the animals were recovered and released...
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation
A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
Dallas Zoo says tamarin monkeys that went missing for a day are healthy and uninjured
The emperor tamarin monkeys that disappeared from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week but were recovered by police in an abandoned home on Tuesday are healthy and uninjured, the zoo said.
A vulture died under 'unusual' circumstances at a Dallas zoo about a week after a clouded leopard escaped an enclosure with a 'suspicious' rip
The Dallas Zoo said the endangered vulture did not appear to have died from natural causes. Police are investigating and security has been ramped up.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Texas Man Finds Unusual Visitor On Front Porch
"He wasn't sure what kind of creature this was clinging to the pillar of his porch's entryway..."
Zookeepers Reach into Crocodiles’ Stomachs, This is What Got Removed
Veterinarians at a Florida zoo were forced to sedate their “highly endangered” duo of Cuban crocodiles Tuesday after one was suspected of swallowing a plastic bottle. This procedure came as the result of a zoogoer approaching Zoo Miami officials to admit they dropped a plastic bottle into the crocodile enclosure. When staff entered the enclosure to retrieve it, the bottle was nowhere to be found. This led zookeepers to the assumption that one of the crocodiles consumed it.
Mountain Lions Go on Pet-Killing Spree: 'I Watched It Eat One of My Cats'
"All I've been finding is bits and pieces of cats. It came in broad daylight, and it was not afraid of me at all," one local resident.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
12 squirrel monkeys stolen from a Louisiana zoo
That’s some real monkey business. Twelve squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo after it was broken into over the weekend, the facility said. The monkeys were taken from Zoosiana in Broussard just before midnight Saturday, the zoo said Monday. “Our facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th. The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” Zoosiana wrote in a Facebook post. Zoosiana didn’t share how many squirrel monkeys were in the exhibit before 12 were taken but noted that the remaining animals were checked by a veterinarian and animal care team...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Texas
At one time, black bears may well have been common in the state of Texas. Unfortunately, overhunting and habitat loss during the 20th century drove the species to the point of extirpation. Recent efforts to revive it have proven moderately successful, in part due to hunting restrictions. However, the largest bear ever caught in Texas dates back to when bear hunting in the state was still alive and well – and it wasn’t a black bear that the hunters captured!
Twelve monkeys missing from Louisiana zoo as search for thief continues
(NEW YORK) -- Twelve squirrel monkeys that were stolen from Zoosiana, a Louisiana zoo, shortly before midnight Saturday remain missing five days later. The thief targeted facilities of smaller primates and "compromised" the squirrel monkey exhibit, successfully stealing 12 from the enclosure, according to zoo officials. The person who broke into the zoo first tried to gain access into the marmoset habitat, another small monkey, but was unsuccessful. The marmoset escaped its enclosure and was later caught by the zoo, George Matthew Oldenburg, the owner of Zoosiana, which is located in Broussard, told ABC News in an interview. The person then headed for the squirrel monkey exhibit and broke into the main house where monkeys sleep. There were 38 monkeys in that habitat, 12 of which were stolen, Oldenburg said.
