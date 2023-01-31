ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation

A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Zookeepers Reach into Crocodiles’ Stomachs, This is What Got Removed

Veterinarians at a Florida zoo were forced to sedate their “highly endangered” duo of Cuban crocodiles Tuesday after one was suspected of swallowing a plastic bottle. This procedure came as the result of a zoogoer approaching Zoo Miami officials to admit they dropped a plastic bottle into the crocodile enclosure. When staff entered the enclosure to retrieve it, the bottle was nowhere to be found. This led zookeepers to the assumption that one of the crocodiles consumed it.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Texas

At one time, black bears may well have been common in the state of Texas. Unfortunately, overhunting and habitat loss during the 20th century drove the species to the point of extirpation. Recent efforts to revive it have proven moderately successful, in part due to hunting restrictions. However, the largest bear ever caught in Texas dates back to when bear hunting in the state was still alive and well – and it wasn’t a black bear that the hunters captured!
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Twelve monkeys missing from Louisiana zoo as search for thief continues

(NEW YORK) -- Twelve squirrel monkeys that were stolen from Zoosiana, a Louisiana zoo, shortly before midnight Saturday remain missing five days later. The thief targeted facilities of smaller primates and "compromised" the squirrel monkey exhibit, successfully stealing 12 from the enclosure, according to zoo officials. The person who broke into the zoo first tried to gain access into the marmoset habitat, another small monkey, but was unsuccessful. The marmoset escaped its enclosure and was later caught by the zoo, George Matthew Oldenburg, the owner of Zoosiana, which is located in Broussard, told ABC News in an interview. The person then headed for the squirrel monkey exhibit and broke into the main house where monkeys sleep. There were 38 monkeys in that habitat, 12 of which were stolen, Oldenburg said.
BROUSSARD, LA

