wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
vincennespbs.org
Deer poachers caught in Sullivan County
Three people were arrested in Sullivan County for night hunting from a roadway. Conservation officers charged 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30 year old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Hmung Lian with misdemeanor counts of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
wbiw.com
Police arrest driver going wrong way on State Road 37 following pursuit
BEDFORD – A Gosport man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Central dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of State Road 37, near Judah. Lawrence County Sgt. Anthony Pope and Officer Kinsley Duncan located the vehicle near Avoca. It was still...
WIBC.com
Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
Illinois man charged with 2018 armed robbery in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation into a 2018 gas station armed robbery resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man. According to the Washington Police Department, Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois was arrested by the Marion County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. A nearly five-year investigation by detectives led to a warrant for arrest being […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
1 dead, 1 injured in semi vs van crash on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Northbound lanes on US 41 are now open. Update: One person has died and another taken to a nearby hospital with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries after a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cogan McClain, the […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell police find knife in hand of man during arrest, leading to injuries and additional charges
MITCHELL – On Jan. 31, at approximately 10 p.m. Mitchell Police Canine Officers Michael Bargo and Kenton Carter, Officer Christian Anderson, and Officer Josh Turner executed a warrant service on 41-year-old Joe Porter. Porter was wanted on five outstanding failure to appear warrants on criminal charges of two counts...
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 1, 2023
5:57 a.m. Medical emergency at Bliss House. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 10:25 a.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of F Street. 10:25 a.m. Medical emergency at Centerstone. AN IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 11:23 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of O Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance...
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
wbiw.com
Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash
BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
wbiw.com
Fire, law enforcement explorers are to be offered FREE weeklong Academies at Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch
BRAZIL – High schoolers interested in public safety careers will be offered free, weeklong leadership academies at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch beginning with a pilot program this summer. Fire and EMS, sheriff, and police leadership youth academies will be offered at ISYR’s nonprofit 62-acre training retreat in...
WTHI
Crews respond to a fatal crash on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news on Terre Haute's south side. News 10 is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 near Springhill. Details are limited, but police told us one person has died. The crash involved a semi and a passenger car.
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
