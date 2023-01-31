Clayton envisioning a new ‘Gateway 42’
CLAYTON — A public meeting titled “Gateway 42” is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road. The N.C. Department of Transportation is upgrading U.S. 70 to what will become Interstate 42. And town leaders figure the interchange of I-42 and what is now N.C. 42 will become a high-profile […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Clayton envisioning a new ‘Gateway 42’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 1