Fernandina Beach, FL

Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say

By Chase Bunker
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
Update Feb. 1: Man has been found, police say.

Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon. Cramer Jr is 6′0″, 182 lbs with short white hair, and a gray mustache, and is believed to have the early stages of Dementia.

Police say Cramer is possibly driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier with the Florida tag Y72BCH. His credit card was used at a Citgo station in Perry, FL at 10:17 this morning.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Fernandina Beach Police Department at 904-277-7342.

