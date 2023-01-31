The lovable treats, available now, come in four different flavors Krispy Kreme has leveled up its love for Valentine's Day this year. The chain announced new heart-shaped donuts, which are "choc-full" of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition boxes are available starting Jan. 30 at participating shops across the United States. Each Valentine's Day dozen box is made up of the four heart-shaped flavor variations: the Hershey's Pick You, which is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a decorative buttercream rose; the Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss comes filled and...

