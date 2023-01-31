Read full article on original website
Bob Born, the 'Father of Peeps,' has died
Ira "Bob" Born, known as the "Father of Peeps," died on Sunday. He was 98.
ABC News
Peeps unveils 3 new marshmallow treats for Easter, including Dr. Pepper and kettle corn flavors
Colorful sanding sugar-coated marshmallows in the shape of chicks and bunnies scream spring time and Easter candy. And this season, Peeps has three new flavorful products hitting shelves earlier than ever. Peeps is celebrating its 70th anniversary and announced a few new creations for the occasion. Mike and Ike teamed...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Girl Scouts are great. But the Thin Mints and Samoas? They’re poison that we don’t need | Opinion
We just came off the holiday season. We’re drowning in sugar and paying the price in our health.
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnuts. They Don't Quite Pull At Our Heartstrings
Chocolate may be Valentine's Day's traditional sweet, but that has not stopped doughnut company Krispy Kreme from wanting to get in on the action. This year, Krispy Kreme is hoping you will bring home a box of doughnuts for the one you love by featuring Hershey's brand chocolate in four special edition Valentine's Day doughnuts.
Allrecipes.com
Candy Hearts and Custom Ranch for Your Pizza? We Can Explain.
Valentine's Day is a day to show your loved ones you care, and there's no better way to say "I love you" than with a heartfelt gift. For us foodies, what's more beloved and appreciated than something we can eat?. Sure, most of these items are available all year round,...
Krispy Kreme Releases Heart-Shaped Donuts Stuffed with Hershey's Chocolate for Valentine's Day
The lovable treats, available now, come in four different flavors Krispy Kreme has leveled up its love for Valentine's Day this year. The chain announced new heart-shaped donuts, which are "choc-full" of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition boxes are available starting Jan. 30 at participating shops across the United States. Each Valentine's Day dozen box is made up of the four heart-shaped flavor variations: the Hershey's Pick You, which is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a decorative buttercream rose; the Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss comes filled and...
Is Minnesota + Wisconsin Ready For The New Most OREO OREO Cookie?
I share exciting news with a full disclaimer the original Oreo is my favorite cookie of all time, well with the exception of the cookies my wife or daughter make at home of course. Over time the Oreo roster has grown to include the likes of Double Stuff, Chocolate Cream,...
Woman horrified when she accidentally eats a spiderweb wrapped around a chocolate muffin
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Imagine unwrapping a moist delicious double chocolate muffin. It looks good enough to make your mouth water, and it smells scrumptious. After licking the side of the muffin to get a taste of that sweet sugar, you realize something is wrong.
BHG
Conversation Hearts Are the Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candy in the U.S.
For the second year in a row after a bit of a slump (more on that later), conversation hearts have taken the top spot on the list of most popular Valentine’s Day candy: Sweets retailer CandyStore.com has released its annual research on candy sales in the U.S., and these old-timey, chatty, little chunks of love top the charts in 17 states, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, both Carolinas, and more.
