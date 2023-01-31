ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candy Hearts and Custom Ranch for Your Pizza? We Can Explain.

Valentine's Day is a day to show your loved ones you care, and there's no better way to say "I love you" than with a heartfelt gift. For us foodies, what's more beloved and appreciated than something we can eat?. Sure, most of these items are available all year round,...
Krispy Kreme Releases Heart-Shaped Donuts Stuffed with Hershey's Chocolate for Valentine's Day

The lovable treats, available now, come in four different flavors Krispy Kreme has leveled up its love for Valentine's Day this year. The chain announced new heart-shaped donuts, which are "choc-full" of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition boxes are available starting Jan. 30 at participating shops across the United States. Each Valentine's Day dozen box is made up of the four heart-shaped flavor variations: the Hershey's Pick You, which is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a decorative buttercream rose; the Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss comes filled and...
Conversation Hearts Are the Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candy in the U.S.

For the second year in a row after a bit of a slump (more on that later), conversation hearts have taken the top spot on the list of most popular Valentine’s Day candy: Sweets retailer CandyStore.com has released its annual research on candy sales in the U.S., and these old-timey, chatty, little chunks of love top the charts in 17 states, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, both Carolinas, and more.
