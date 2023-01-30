Earlier this Month, Congresswoman Hayes released the following Press Release:. WATERBURY – Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) announced her signature “Casework on Your Corner” program will be available once a month in Meriden and Danbury. Since taking office in 2019, Congresswoman Hayes has hosted over 70 “Casework on Your Corner” events throughout the Fifth District to provide constituent services that meets people where they are to assist with issues involving federal agencies. Last year, the office successfully closed more than 750 cases and returned $9.9 million to constituents through casework.

DANBURY, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO