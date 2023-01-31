Almost $1 million awarded to Benton County businesses in first phase of grant funding

SELAH, Wash. – The Selah School District has put a levy up for vote in the special election on February 14. The levy renewal will raise the cost of the property tax 15 cents per thousand from $1.50 to $1.65. Something Superintendent Kevin McKay said he understands might be difficult for some with the current state of the economy.He said, “If we left the rate the same, or the amount the same, with the cost of everything going up we would be forced to reduce or eliminate opportunities or supports for students and we don’t feel that’s appropriate.”

SELAH, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO