ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Almost $1 million awarded to Benton County businesses in first phase of grant funding

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Could More Housing Development Be Coming to S. Kennewick?

Could there be another housing development coming to south Kennewick? Could be. City Planning Commission to hear zone change request February 6th. According to the upcoming agenda for the Kennewick Planning Commission, at their February 6th meeting, they will consider a zone-change request for an area along the Bob Olson Parkway.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The Pasco Fire Department holds a one of its kind training in Washington

PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Fire Department is holding a new training for their academy recruits to prepare them for a shift at a fire station. The recruits are being put through a 24-hour shift that includes situations such as car fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, going to a call and it being canceled and going grocery shopping for the fire station and being called back to go to a call.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Selah School District’s Learning Levy up for renewal and $0.15 increase

SELAH, Wash. – The Selah School District has put a levy up for vote in the special election on February 14. The levy renewal will raise the cost of the property tax 15 cents per thousand from $1.50 to $1.65. Something Superintendent Kevin McKay said he understands might be difficult for some with the current state of the economy.He said, “If we left the rate the same, or the amount the same, with the cost of everything going up we would be forced to reduce or eliminate opportunities or supports for students and we don’t feel that’s appropriate.”
SELAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle’s development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Wrapping Rascals donation to support Kadlec’s K9 team

RICHLAND, Wash.- A group of local volunteers known as the “Wrapping Rascals” have offered gift wrapping services throughout the Holiday season free of charge. The volunteers do accept donations which are then donated to local organizations. The Wrapping Rascals chose to donate their 2022 donations to the Kadlec...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
TOPPENISH, WA
yaktrinews.com

Public input wanted for draft plan to breach Bateman Island Causeway

RICHLAND, Wash. -- The US Army Corps of Engineers and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to hear from the public regarding plans to breach the Bateman Island causeway. The matter has been studied for years, with studies dating back into the mid-2000's. The 550-foot causeway that leads to...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Chief praises officers for professionalism

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Police Department was stretched thin in 2022, but the staff shortage did not impact how its officers dealt with crime. Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officers responded to a record 23,922 calls for service last year. During the year, Pendleton police officers only filed...
PENDLETON, OR
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Shady Hills Elementary School

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus at Shady Hills Elementary School this morning. After investigation, it was determined that this person was a staff member, and there is no threat to the school. Submit a Tip Online. Help solve a crime by...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students

RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy