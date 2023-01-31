Almost $1 million awarded to Benton County businesses in first phase of grant funding

Read full article on original website
Could More Housing Development Be Coming to S. Kennewick?
Could there be another housing development coming to south Kennewick? Could be. City Planning Commission to hear zone change request February 6th. According to the upcoming agenda for the Kennewick Planning Commission, at their February 6th meeting, they will consider a zone-change request for an area along the Bob Olson Parkway.
Want a summer job? Richland is hiring park rangers, utility workers and more
The positions range in skill level and a variety of hours.
FOX 11 and 41
The Pasco Fire Department holds a one of its kind training in Washington
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Fire Department is holding a new training for their academy recruits to prepare them for a shift at a fire station. The recruits are being put through a 24-hour shift that includes situations such as car fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, going to a call and it being canceled and going grocery shopping for the fire station and being called back to go to a call.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
FOX 11 and 41
Selah School District’s Learning Levy up for renewal and $0.15 increase
SELAH, Wash. – The Selah School District has put a levy up for vote in the special election on February 14. The levy renewal will raise the cost of the property tax 15 cents per thousand from $1.50 to $1.65. Something Superintendent Kevin McKay said he understands might be difficult for some with the current state of the economy.He said, “If we left the rate the same, or the amount the same, with the cost of everything going up we would be forced to reduce or eliminate opportunities or supports for students and we don’t feel that’s appropriate.”
FOX 11 and 41
80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle’s development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Walla Walla metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Walla Walla metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
FOX 11 and 41
Wrapping Rascals donation to support Kadlec’s K9 team
RICHLAND, Wash.- A group of local volunteers known as the “Wrapping Rascals” have offered gift wrapping services throughout the Holiday season free of charge. The volunteers do accept donations which are then donated to local organizations. The Wrapping Rascals chose to donate their 2022 donations to the Kadlec...
FOX 11 and 41
Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
KIMA TV
New acting Toppenish Superintendent speaks out on Cerna's administrative leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna was placed on administrative leave during a school board meeting Wednesday night. The new acting Superintendent, Shawn Myers, addressed his new role in a letter to the Toppenish School District community. He notes in his letter that the decision to place Cerna on...
yaktrinews.com
Public input wanted for draft plan to breach Bateman Island Causeway
RICHLAND, Wash. -- The US Army Corps of Engineers and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to hear from the public regarding plans to breach the Bateman Island causeway. The matter has been studied for years, with studies dating back into the mid-2000's. The 550-foot causeway that leads to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Chief praises officers for professionalism
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Police Department was stretched thin in 2022, but the staff shortage did not impact how its officers dealt with crime. Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officers responded to a record 23,922 calls for service last year. During the year, Pendleton police officers only filed...
KIMA TV
Washington issues enforcement order against Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an enforcement order that requires the U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center to clean up their contaminated sites. The training center is known to have dozens of sites contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste, including some that have...
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Shady Hills Elementary School
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus at Shady Hills Elementary School this morning. After investigation, it was determined that this person was a staff member, and there is no threat to the school. Submit a Tip Online. Help solve a crime by...
5 school employees save a Tri-City student’s life after his heart stopped
“(The student) is going to come back to us, and the only reason is because of this crew.”
nbcrightnow.com
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
KIMA TV
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
