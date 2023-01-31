ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Lemon Pepper Shrimp Alfredo

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Alfredo

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 20-25 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients :

  • 2 T olive oil
  • 1 T butter
  • 1 medium red or white onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2-3T cornstarch
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 cup of almond milk (or milk of choice)
  • ½ t house seasoning
  • 2 t lemon pepper seasoning
  • 1-1/2 cup Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano & Romano blend (you can use parmesan cheese)
  • 2 cups asparagus spears cut into 1-2 inch pieces
  • 1 cup of sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1-1/2 cups of baby spinach
  • 1 cup of cherry tomatoes
  • 1lb Argentinian shrimp or your choice of raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 1lb cooked whole wheat penne pasta; follow box instructions
  • Olive oil, for drizzling roasted vegetables
  • Extra cheese for garnishing. Lemon wedges to squeeze over dish

Instructions :

  1. Place asparagus & mushrooms on sprayed baking sheet. Season with ½ t lemon pepper seasoning and drizzle with olive oil. Roast in 425 oven for 15 mins until crisp tender. Set aside
  2. Season shrimp with ¼ t lemon pepper seasoning ¼ t of hours seasoning and set aside.
  3. Heat olive oil and butter in a large saute pan on medium-high heat.  Add onion, sauté 1-2 mins, stir in the garlic, and sauté for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Add corn starch, broth, and milk. Simmer for 2 mins. Then add the shrimp and continue to simmer for another 2 mins or until shrimp curl like a “C” not an “O”(cooked too long and shrimp will be tough).
  4. Add the roasted vegetable, spinach, pasta, and 1 cup of cheese. Adjust seasoning if needed and stir until combined. Garnish with extra cheese and squeeze of lemon. Enjoy!

