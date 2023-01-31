Read full article on original website
Related
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
lakecountybloom.com
Documentary Film Series in Kelseyville: 02.10.23
On Friday, February 10th, at 6:00 PM in Kelseyville, there will be a public showing of the documentary by Cato’s Institute project on Poverty and Inequality in California. Even before the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19, far too many Californians were living in poverty. Despite solid economic growth, pockets of vast wealth, and a robust safety net, California still has the nation’s highest poverty rate. Millions more Californians live on the edge.
sonomamag.com
‘It’s Been an Incredible Ride’: Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa Closes after 17 Years
Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa, known for its British vibe and “Cheers”-like warmth, has closed after 17 years. For many, the Railroad Square spot wasn’t just a place to get a pint. It was where friends gathered to watch live local bands, find camaraderie during World Cup matches or belly up to the bar with a basket of fish and chips.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
DoorDash eyes Sonoma County for DashMart everyday-essentials delivery hub
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a major U.S. player in third-party delivery from restaurants, coffee shops and increasingly grocery and convenience stores, wants to open one of its new delivery hubs in Santa Rosa. An affiliate of the San Francisco-based company leased a 9,380-square-foot former Performance Shoes space at 1993 Santa Rosa...
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
The Mendocino Voice
Where should we put electric vehicle chargers in inland Mendocino County?
UKIAH, CA, 2/1/23 — Mendocino County residents will have the chance to chime in on where to place five electric vehicle charging stations between Redwood Valley and Hopland, as part of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission. One of the sites will be a fast-charging hub in central Ukiah.
ksro.com
The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties
Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Lake County’s Shannon Family of Wines hires sales lead for the West
Jill Goodrich is the new West region sales manager for Shannon Family of Wines in Lake County. “We are very excited to have Jill join the Shannon Family in her role as regional sales manager west,” stated Chip Wolf, vice president of sales. “Her previous experience building the A to Z and Hess businesses make her uniquely qualified to take us to the next level in our west region.”
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Fire Safe Council offers free training March 13 – 14 for contractors, architects, building supply stores and more
MENDOCINO Co., 2/2/23 — Building more fire safe and resilient communities requires addressing the risks of wildfire year round, and it also means considering wild fire risks from the ground up, whether it is prescribed vegetation burns during the winter or using fire-resistant materials in home construction. To help...
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
newsofthenorthbay.com
A RETURN OF RAIN THIS WEEKEND
The topsy turvy models have begun to settle on a solution for the coming weekend that would bring the North Bay two rain events. Neither looks to be significant, but each has the potential to drop about a half inch of rain across our area. You can see storms brewing...
menifee247.com
Santa Rosa Academy declared safe after lockdown
Parents line up to pick up their students as police prepare to leave Santa Rosa Academy. (Staff photo) Menifee Police called the report of a suspicious person unfounded after using a large police presence to lock down and clear the campus of Santa Rosa Academy on Thursday. Out of an...
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
Willits News
New Mendocino County Courthouse on track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
davisvanguard.org
Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney
LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Willits News
Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits
The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
ksro.com
Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries
A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
