Ukiah, CA

SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
POPE VALLEY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Documentary Film Series in Kelseyville: 02.10.23

On Friday, February 10th, at 6:00 PM in Kelseyville, there will be a public showing of the documentary by Cato’s Institute project on Poverty and Inequality in California. Even before the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19, far too many Californians were living in poverty. Despite solid economic growth, pockets of vast wealth, and a robust safety net, California still has the nation’s highest poverty rate. Millions more Californians live on the edge.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

DoorDash eyes Sonoma County for DashMart everyday-essentials delivery hub

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a major U.S. player in third-party delivery from restaurants, coffee shops and increasingly grocery and convenience stores, wants to open one of its new delivery hubs in Santa Rosa. An affiliate of the San Francisco-based company leased a 9,380-square-foot former Performance Shoes space at 1993 Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KGET

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties

Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Lake County’s Shannon Family of Wines hires sales lead for the West

Jill Goodrich is the new West region sales manager for Shannon Family of Wines in Lake County. “We are very excited to have Jill join the Shannon Family in her role as regional sales manager west,” stated Chip Wolf, vice president of sales. “Her previous experience building the A to Z and Hess businesses make her uniquely qualified to take us to the next level in our west region.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County Fire Safe Council offers free training March 13 – 14 for contractors, architects, building supply stores and more

MENDOCINO Co., 2/2/23 — Building more fire safe and resilient communities requires addressing the risks of wildfire year round, and it also means considering wild fire risks from the ground up, whether it is prescribed vegetation burns during the winter or using fire-resistant materials in home construction. To help...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

A RETURN OF RAIN THIS WEEKEND

The topsy turvy models have begun to settle on a solution for the coming weekend that would bring the North Bay two rain events. Neither looks to be significant, but each has the potential to drop about a half inch of rain across our area. You can see storms brewing...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Santa Rosa Academy declared safe after lockdown

Parents line up to pick up their students as police prepare to leave Santa Rosa Academy. (Staff photo) Menifee Police called the report of a suspicious person unfounded after using a large police presence to lock down and clear the campus of Santa Rosa Academy on Thursday. Out of an...
MENIFEE, CA
mendofever.com

Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community

The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Willits News

New Mendocino County Courthouse on track

Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
davisvanguard.org

Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney

LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits

The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries

A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

