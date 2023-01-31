ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

jocoreport.com

Charlotte Man Charged With Crimes At Two Four Oaks Area Homes

FOUR OAKS – Johnston County authorities were called to two nearby homes in the early morning hours of January 11, resulting in the arrest of a Charlotte man. At 1:16am, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Coats Road, off Strickland’s Crossroads Road, after a homeowner was awakened by someone beating on his door. When the resident turned on the yard lights, he didn’t see anyone, but did notice damage to a glass storm door, a broken window to their vehicle, and a wrecked Freightliner semi.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Young Sworn In To Police Force

SMITHFIELD – Officer Joseph Robert Young was officially sworn in to the Smithfield Police Department during the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath. Mr. Young was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and grew up in Wake County near Fuquay Varina.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Car catches fire at Wake County towing company

A car caught on fire at Lizard Lick Towing late Wednesday night. The car was in the towing company's lot when it caught fire. One of the employees said the fire stemmed from a wrecked hybrid car that they picked up earlier in the day. Hybrid cars have lithium batteries that easily catch fire, especially after being in a wreck.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...

