jocoreport.com
Charlotte Man Charged With Crimes At Two Four Oaks Area Homes
FOUR OAKS – Johnston County authorities were called to two nearby homes in the early morning hours of January 11, resulting in the arrest of a Charlotte man. At 1:16am, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Coats Road, off Strickland’s Crossroads Road, after a homeowner was awakened by someone beating on his door. When the resident turned on the yard lights, he didn’t see anyone, but did notice damage to a glass storm door, a broken window to their vehicle, and a wrecked Freightliner semi.
Car break-ins increasing across the Triangle; what you can do to help prevent them
It is only 33 days into the new year and law enforcement agencies, around the triangle, are already seeing an increase in car break-ins.
cbs17
2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County
A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.
WRAL
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17
Joint operation with NC ALE nets 31 arrests in Johnston County on various drug, alcohol charges
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A joint effort between North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and various law enforcement agencies in Johnston County has led to several arrests of 31 on various drug and alcohol charges. The arrests in Johnston County on Friday consisted of seven felony and 69 misdemeanor criminal...
jocoreport.com
Young Sworn In To Police Force
SMITHFIELD – Officer Joseph Robert Young was officially sworn in to the Smithfield Police Department during the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath. Mr. Young was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and grew up in Wake County near Fuquay Varina.
WITN
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
Indicted ex-student resource officer, wife turn themselves in to North Carolina sheriff’s office
A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.
Car catches fire at Wake County towing company
A car caught on fire at Lizard Lick Towing late Wednesday night. The car was in the towing company's lot when it caught fire. One of the employees said the fire stemmed from a wrecked hybrid car that they picked up earlier in the day. Hybrid cars have lithium batteries that easily catch fire, especially after being in a wreck.
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say
A Myrtle Beach woman was swindled out of $8,000 through a gift card scam after a man posed as a Wake County Sheriff, police said Tuesday.
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for person of interest in regards to welfare check
KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — Police with the Kenansville Police Department are looking for a person in regards to a welfare check. Anyone who sees the woman pictured is asked to call 911 or 910-271-1634. Police said she was last seen around Papa John's around 5:45 p.m.
1 dead, 1 injured after car hit with ‘rapid gunfire’ from ‘high-powered rifle’ in North Carolina
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
cbs17
Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...
