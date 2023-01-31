Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?
For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
LSU student Madison Brooks worked at bar where she drank before attack: report
The Louisiana State University sorority member who allegedly was raped before she was fatally struck by a car reportedly worked at the bar where she and the four male suspects boozed it up in the hours before the shocking attack. LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, sometimes worked with her Alpha Phi sorority sisters behind the bar counter at Reggie’s in East Baton Rouge, where she had been drinking the evening before she died on Jan. 15, the Daily Mail reported. Brooks posted several snaps online of herself at the bar, including one with two of her pals captioned, “3 little Reggie’s workers.” It’s...
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana club
A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was “targeted.” “This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton […]
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
It's Elvis birthday week: Did you know Louisiana State Police arrested him for speeding?
As fans celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday week and cinemas screen the latest film about his life, Louisiana can be reminded of when State Police arrested the future King of Rock 'n' Roll for speeding near Shreveport. Elvis, who died in 1977, would have been 88 on Sunday. Louisiana was a...
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
After ‘The Voice’ and BET, two Mississippians give one last concert before heading to L.A.
“Being back on campus is so surreal,” said Briar Blakley during a special performance night in Lampton Auditorium at the Mississippi School for the Arts in Brookhaven, featuring both Blakley and Jawan Hopson. Blakley, an MSA 2012 vocal music graduate, took the chance of attending Mississippi School of the Arts in 2010 to study and grow in an environment conducive to enhancing her performance skillset. With these sets of skills, Briar furthered her chances in 2015 by performing on season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice” as part of Team Pharrell, turning chairs at the televised event. Blakley would reach top 20 in the season.
LHSAA Soccer Playoffs: Check Out All The Acadiana Area Teams in Action
The 2023 LHSAA Soccer playoff brackets have officially been released. The first round begins on Sunday, February 5th and the finals will take place on February 18th. There are multiple Acadiana teams in action in both the girl's and boys’ brackets. Here is the list of Acadiana high school teams competing in the first round of the LHSAA Soccer playoffs.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
