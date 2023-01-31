ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov for National Unclaimed Property Day

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

INverse Poetry Archive now accepting entries

INDIANA – The Indiana Arts Commission, in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced today that INverse, the state poetry archive, is accepting entries. INverse, an initiative of former Indiana Poet Laureate Adrian Matejka, celebrates and preserves the diverse range of Indiana poetry for future generations of Indiana writers and readers. The works of 33 poets were added to the poetry archive in September 2022.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IHCDA announces Emerging Developers for Rental Housing Tax Credit General Set-Aside

INDIANA – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) has announced the selection of two emerging, first-time developers to participate in the 2023 Rental Housing Tax Credit (RHTC) General Set-Aside. On Jan. 12, 2023, developers presented to a selection committee consisting of IHCDA’s Executive Director and four single parents currently enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

INDems statement honoring Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chair Mike Schmuhl and Vice Chair Myla Eldridge. “As we begin Black History Month, the Indiana Democratic Party honors the countless contributions and sacrifices made...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Friday is the 22nd annual National Wear Red Day

INDIANA – Friday is the 22nd annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. Wear Red Day is always the first Friday in February, which is American Heart Month. By wearing red, we raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IEDC invests nearly $23 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to Hoosier businesses in 2022

INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced today that 186 Manufacturing Readiness Grants totaling $22.7 million were awarded in 2022, supporting $352.7 million in technology-enabled capital investment among manufacturers. The innovative program, structured to allow Indiana-based manufacturers to increase production efficiency, invested...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Get ShakIN’ during February for Earthquake Awareness Month

INDIANA – Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual or unlikely, but the reality is the state is near two seismic zones. Both seismic zones have the potential to produce major earthquakes and many small quakes. About 2,000 tremors occur daily in the central United States, underscoring the need for all Hoosiers to know earthquake safety.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Three ISP troopers graduate from K-9 Academy

INDIANA – Three troopers recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the training in December 2022. Trooper...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita wins $66.5 million settlement with major healthcare company following allegations of overcharging

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $66,496,758 settlement on behalf of the State of Indiana to resolve allegations against Centene Corp., a major healthcare services company. The allegations include claims that Centene, in the course of providing pharmacy services, overcharged Indiana’s Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police warning of phone scam

INDIANA – Indiana State Police are warning of an ongoing scam that tries to get you to pay money to solve an outstanding warrant, claiming to be a phone call from state troopers. The scammers have called with the Caller ID showing “Indiana State Police Post 52.” The phone...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy