Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Health officials award grant to Orange County for lead prevention programs
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education presents key findings of a statewide parent survey
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today presented results from a statewide survey aimed at better understanding parents’ perceptions in order to continue improving K-12 education in the state of Indiana. The results show high levels of parent satisfaction with the quality of their child’s school...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov for National Unclaimed Property Day
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is...
wbiw.com
INverse Poetry Archive now accepting entries
INDIANA – The Indiana Arts Commission, in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced today that INverse, the state poetry archive, is accepting entries. INverse, an initiative of former Indiana Poet Laureate Adrian Matejka, celebrates and preserves the diverse range of Indiana poetry for future generations of Indiana writers and readers. The works of 33 poets were added to the poetry archive in September 2022.
wbiw.com
IHCDA announces Emerging Developers for Rental Housing Tax Credit General Set-Aside
INDIANA – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) has announced the selection of two emerging, first-time developers to participate in the 2023 Rental Housing Tax Credit (RHTC) General Set-Aside. On Jan. 12, 2023, developers presented to a selection committee consisting of IHCDA’s Executive Director and four single parents currently enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College.
wbiw.com
INDems statement honoring Black History Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chair Mike Schmuhl and Vice Chair Myla Eldridge. “As we begin Black History Month, the Indiana Democratic Party honors the countless contributions and sacrifices made...
wbiw.com
Friday is the 22nd annual National Wear Red Day
INDIANA – Friday is the 22nd annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. Wear Red Day is always the first Friday in February, which is American Heart Month. By wearing red, we raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the...
wbiw.com
IEDC invests nearly $23 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to Hoosier businesses in 2022
INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced today that 186 Manufacturing Readiness Grants totaling $22.7 million were awarded in 2022, supporting $352.7 million in technology-enabled capital investment among manufacturers. The innovative program, structured to allow Indiana-based manufacturers to increase production efficiency, invested...
wbiw.com
Get ShakIN’ during February for Earthquake Awareness Month
INDIANA – Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual or unlikely, but the reality is the state is near two seismic zones. Both seismic zones have the potential to produce major earthquakes and many small quakes. About 2,000 tremors occur daily in the central United States, underscoring the need for all Hoosiers to know earthquake safety.
wbiw.com
Billie Tumey to fill Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer vacancy; Christopher Noel to fill vacant Marshall Township Trustee Board position
BEDFORD – Two candidates, Billie Tumey, for Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer, and Christopher Noel, for Marshall Township Trustee Board, have been appointed to fill vacant positions in the county by the Lawrence County GOP. As they were the only two to file for their respective roles, the Lawrence County Republican...
wbiw.com
Three ISP troopers graduate from K-9 Academy
INDIANA – Three troopers recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the training in December 2022. Trooper...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita wins $66.5 million settlement with major healthcare company following allegations of overcharging
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $66,496,758 settlement on behalf of the State of Indiana to resolve allegations against Centene Corp., a major healthcare services company. The allegations include claims that Centene, in the course of providing pharmacy services, overcharged Indiana’s Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs....
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police warning of phone scam
INDIANA – Indiana State Police are warning of an ongoing scam that tries to get you to pay money to solve an outstanding warrant, claiming to be a phone call from state troopers. The scammers have called with the Caller ID showing “Indiana State Police Post 52.” The phone...
Comments / 0