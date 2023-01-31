Every year we hear about the Groundhog Day weather predictions. Is there any validity to them?

"Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning, which means there will be six more weeks of winter, according to local folklore. The groundhog emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania to the usual festivities. An "inner circle" of local dignitaries helped "summon" him from hiding place. This group is also responsible for feeding and caring for Phil himself. The folklore around Punxsutawney Phil goes back more than a century, with records of the annual ritual dating to 1887. Yet Phil is more often wrong than right when it comes to the weather. Over the last 10 years, his prediction has only proven correct around 40 percent of the time, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.If you're looking for a second opinion, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also be emerging Thursday with a weather prediction of his own. "

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO