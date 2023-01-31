Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and PricesmaltaAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
US CFTC Chief Promises More ‘Precedent-Setting’ Crypto Enforcement Cases
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. One of the U.S. agencies trying to bolster oversight of cryptocurrency trading, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is looking toward a big year of crypto enforcement actions, according to Chairman Rostin Behnam. His...
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Constitution Would Fund Sustainability Efforts With 20K MKR Tokens From Reserves, Emissions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An early draft of MakerDAO'sproposed governance constitution would have the DAI stablecoin issuer join the fight against climate change with 20,000 MKR tokens (around $14 million) to fund sustainability campaigns through 2040. Written by...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
CoinDesk
Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining’s potential for positive environmental impact. What’s more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
CoinDesk
India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto. IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
CoinDesk
Bankman-Fried Family Subpoenas Opposed by US Government in FTX Filing
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Proposals for FTX and a committee of its creditors to subpoena founder Sam Bankman-Fried, his immediate family and senior staff of the bankrupt crypto exchange have been opposed by the U.S. Trustee, a branch of the Department of Justice dealing with bankruptcy.
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Falls After 517K Jobs Added in January, Beating Expectations
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, reported the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a huge jump from the revised 260,000 in December and massively beating economist forecasts for 185,000. The unemployment rate fell...
CoinDesk
Core Scientific to Hand Crypto Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Extinguish $38.6M in Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Core Scientific (CORZ) will hand over about 18% of its crypto mining rigs, or 27,403 machines, to lender NYDIG in exchange for extinguishing $38.6 million in debt, according to a Feb. 2filing with the bankruptcy court for the southern district of Texas.
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Dispute Rages as the Indian Crypto Exchange Is Told to Move Funds Out of Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has invited Zanmai Labs, the entity operating Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to ablog post on Friday. The solution ostensibly...
CoinDesk
Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
CoinDesk
Options Automated Market Maker Lyra Deploys to Arbitrum Network
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lyra, an automated market maker for crypto traders to buy and selloptions, is now a multichain protocol after successfully launching its Newport upgrade earlier this week. Initially only running on Ethereum layer 2 chain...
CoinDesk
Zodia Custody Teams Up With SBI Digital Asset Holdings to Form Crypto Custodian in Japan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency storage provider Zodia Custody is forming a joint venture with Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings's crypto arm to set up a crypto asset custodian for institutional investors, the two firmsannounced on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It’s not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it’s also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
CoinDesk
UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
CoinDesk
Fed Policy Win Could Harm Bitcoin’s Wall Street Narrative
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Economic data and other indicators, including a more upbeat mood in financial markets, point to a real possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will defy earlier expectations and successfully engineer asoft landing in the world’s biggest economy.
CoinDesk
Legal Expert Says Mango Markets Exploit Case Is Wake-Up Call For DAOs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) will likely consider implementing legal structures following the exploit of Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Mango Markets, according toBenjamin Bathgate, a partner at Canadian-based law firm McMillan LLP. Bathgate,...
CoinDesk
TZero to Sunset tZero Crypto App Amid Regulatory Challenges
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Overstock-owned trading platform tZero will sunset its tZero Crypto app, which combines a digital wallet with exchange services, on March 6, the companytweeted Friday morning. The app’s discontinuation comes as the firm struggles to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Surge Into February, but Jobs Data Raises Questions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether finished another positive week, even as the stubbornly strong jobs market raised questions about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move. The U.S. added a whopping 517,000 jobs in...
Comments / 0