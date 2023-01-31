ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CoinDesk

US CFTC Chief Promises More ‘Precedent-Setting’ Crypto Enforcement Cases

One of the U.S. agencies trying to bolster oversight of cryptocurrency trading, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is looking toward a big year of crypto enforcement actions, according to Chairman Rostin Behnam. His...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy

Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?

Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining's potential for positive environmental impact. What's more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto. IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Bankman-Fried Family Subpoenas Opposed by US Government in FTX Filing

Proposals for FTX and a committee of its creditors to subpoena founder Sam Bankman-Fried, his immediate family and senior staff of the bankrupt crypto exchange have been opposed by the U.S. Trustee, a branch of the Department of Justice dealing with bankruptcy.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules

"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Falls After 517K Jobs Added in January, Beating Expectations

The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, reported the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a huge jump from the revised 260,000 in December and massively beating economist forecasts for 185,000. The unemployment rate fell...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Core Scientific to Hand Crypto Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Extinguish $38.6M in Debt

Core Scientific (CORZ) will hand over about 18% of its crypto mining rigs, or 27,403 machines, to lender NYDIG in exchange for extinguishing $38.6 million in debt, according to a Feb. 2filing with the bankruptcy court for the southern district of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX

Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug

Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Options Automated Market Maker Lyra Deploys to Arbitrum Network

Lyra, an automated market maker for crypto traders to buy and selloptions, is now a multichain protocol after successfully launching its Newport upgrade earlier this week. Initially only running on Ethereum layer 2 chain...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'

New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance

U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Fed Policy Win Could Harm Bitcoin’s Wall Street Narrative

Economic data and other indicators, including a more upbeat mood in financial markets, point to a real possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will defy earlier expectations and successfully engineer asoft landing in the world's biggest economy.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Legal Expert Says Mango Markets Exploit Case Is Wake-Up Call For DAOs

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) will likely consider implementing legal structures following the exploit of Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Mango Markets, according toBenjamin Bathgate, a partner at Canadian-based law firm McMillan LLP. Bathgate,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

TZero to Sunset tZero Crypto App Amid Regulatory Challenges

Overstock-owned trading platform tZero will sunset its tZero Crypto app, which combines a digital wallet with exchange services, on March 6, the companytweeted Friday morning. The app's discontinuation comes as the firm struggles to...
TEXAS STATE

