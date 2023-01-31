Read full article on original website
ESL explains why FURIA’s CS:GO game wasn’t paused after game-breaking bug at IEM Katowice 2023
A major CS:GO bug came to light on Feb. 1 during the first day of IEM Katowice 2023, one of the flagship events of Counter-Strike esports. FURIA were playing BIG on Mirage and one of their weapons vanished out of thin air when Andrei “arT” Piovezan dropped his AK-47 to André “drop” Abreu. The players later found out the weapon ended up under the soil.
Surprise stomp in one of CS:GO’s biggest rivalries ends with FaZe in Katowice’s lower bracket
FaZe has fallen at the hands of the G2, and a classic rivalry has bubbled to the surface once again. The international squads collided on Nuke, with each roster ripping heads off left, right, and center, predominantly on the T side. The 16-14 scoreline likely sent fans’ heart rates skyrocketing as G2 clawed back three rounds to steal the map off FaZe.
Rain and RobbaN’s returns to FaZe make CS:GO dream milestone feel possible
Star CS:GO rifler rain and head coach Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström have returned to FaZe Clan’s active lineup today. Their returns come just in time for the team’s debut at the $1 million IEM Katowice 2023 group stage tomorrow in which they have the opportunity to take the Intel Grand Slam season four title.
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
Sue Bird made 10 times as much money playing basketball in Russia and said it helped make her a millionaire
Brittany Griner spent 10 months jailed and prisoned in Russia. She was headed there to supplement her income by playing basketball.
Why is Senna not picked in a League meta of ADC supports?
It has been a rather eventful start to the League of Legends competitive season. Not only have fans witnessed underdog teams like SK Gaming or Invictus Gaming thriving in their own regions, but there have also been many new innovative picks across the world, especially in the support role. This...
Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel
The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
TSM’s perfect final game caps incredible ALGS Split One Playoffs victory
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs featured some of the tensest and even competition in professional Apex history—but in the end, viewers were treated to a result that might sound familiar to long-time fans of the scene: a TSM victory. TSM entered the Split One Playoffs as...
These are the best VALORANT agents to play on Split
A fan-favorite map has made its long-awaited return as of the start of VALORANT Episode Six, as Split returns to the active queue for both unrated and competitive after many months away. The returning Split joins the queue alongside new map Lotus, while Breeze and Bind hit the bench. Upon...
ImperialHal and Yuki’s breathtaking ALGS duel is what Apex Legends is all about
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs are in full swing, and the LAN tournament is proving once again how exciting Apex esports can be. Every game, moment, and even every bullet can mean the difference between winning and losing everything—and as TSM and Alliance found out, it literally can come down to every single bullet.
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2
Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
Warzone 2 players are begging devs to add one PUBG feature to the game
There’s nothing more frustrating than lagging out of a game of Warzone 2, and Call of Duty players are begging the developers to take a feature from PUBG to fix this issue once and for all. Picture the scene. You and your squad have been battling through enemies and...
First LEC pentakill of 2023 pushes MAD Lions to joint-first place
Nisqy, the LEC Summer Split MVP of 2022 clutched a game scoring the first pentakill of the 2023 season as MAD Lions were struggling to contain Team Heretics. With the game and the series turned around, they are now tied for first with Team Vitality in the league. MAD Lions...
Best supports to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends
The second-most banned champion at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has set her Hextech sights on yet another solid year in the bot lane. Caitlyn has been one of the most popular ADCs in League of Legends ever since her release back in 2011. Something about her ability to outplay opponents with traps and nets along with outranging nearly any other champion found in the bot lane has made Caitlyn a fan-favorite amongst the League community. Oh, and she was in Arcane.
Bottom right: How Blizzard destroyed Hearthstone esports
Blizzard marked the tenth year of official Hearthstone esports events by significantly downscaling the competitive calendar, slashing the player count and the prize pool along the way, rendering the scene a little more than a fun pastime. It’s easy to forget just how large an audience the game used to...
Ultimate DMZ solo guide: 3 tips and tricks for playing DMZ solo
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is a daunting challenge for a team of any size. For the players that spawn into Al Mazrah with only as much as they’re willing to lose, they must take on enemy AI combatants that are so deadly that they’re getting nerfed to start season two, with the best loot locked behind closed doors or defended in strongholds.
Apex Legends Mobile numbers show possible reasons why game was axed
A new report has provided one of the possible reasons why Apex Legends Mobile was shut down by EA and Respawn Entertainment earlier this week. The report, by industry analysis firm Niko Partners, shows that player engagement in Apex Legends Mobile dropped precipitously over the past few months, especially when compared with other similar mobile games from notable IP.
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
Where to use the Al Bagra Barrack key in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to visit various POIs on the Al Mazrah map completing different contracts and faction missions. Most of the POIs have certain buildings, rooms, and areas locked from the start of the match, and these can be unlocked using specific keys. The Al Bagra Barrack is one of the locked locations, and players can unlock this room with its corresponding key to acquire the loot inside.
EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1: TFT Set 8 standings, format, and schedule
A total of 128 Teamfight Tactics players from over 25 countries in the EMEA region competed for qualifier points, and a direct invite to the Rising Legends Set Eight Finals. The first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup of TFT Set Eight took place from Feb. 3 to 5, showcasing gameplay on the 13.1 C-patch. Players from over 25 countries earned an invite to the first GSC through either regional competitions, ladder snapshots, or from the Open Qualifier. The regional competitions are new for TFT Set Eight, making up 52 of the total 128 players at GSC1.
