7 Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Attracted to You, According to Therapists

Slide 1 of 8: Putting yourself out there is not easy. When we admit our feelings toward another person, we open ourselves up to the possibility of rejection—and there are few more dreaded experiences. That's why instead of being direct, we often take a less straightforward approach when we're into someone, even if we don't realize we're doing it. According to therapists and other relationship experts, body language can easily give you away when you're talking to a person that you're interested in. Read on to find out the seven most common signs that indicate attraction.READ THIS NEXT: Wearing This One Thing Makes You Instantly More Attractive, New Study Says.Read the original article on Best Life.
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Anthony James

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Odyssey

4 Comforting Ways to Process Grief

Whether you are experiencing the death of a loved one, the end of a significant relationship, or any other type of loss, grief can be incredibly difficult to deal with. If you're finding it hard to cope, here are four comforting ways to help you through the grieving process. Acknowledge...
Rabih Hammoud

Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions

As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being denied food as a form of punishment in childhood, this woman learns the impact of childhood trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my community growing up, food was a scarce resource. In a bid to stay alive, raise their children, and fill their tummies, many parents and children alike spent hours doing manual labor. This helped them get money so they can put food on the table. From around the age of 7 years, I remember we would go to the well-to-do neighbors during the weekends and spend all day tilling their land in exchange for a kilo or two of corn. I didn’t mind doing the manual work or nursing the pain in my back for spending the whole day under the scorching sun tilling the land, but there was an issue that really bothered me given our socio-economic status.
Fatherly

How To Rebuild Trust In A Relationship After It’s Been Broken

Rebuilding trust in a relationship is a difficult task. Trust is about safety with another person — both emotional and physical. When one partner stops trusting another, it’s a problem that needs to be dealt with immediately. Sure, groveling can help and flowers might be a step in the right direction. But regaining trust requires much more.
Aneka Duncan

A woman finds it uncomfortable that her mother-in-law walks around the house in just a t-shirt and underwear

Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward. Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)
Tara Blair Ball

Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.

Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships

Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.

