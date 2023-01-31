Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer signs $1.1 billion spending bill, says it will fund affordable housing and support workers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the first public act of the new year Tuesday — a $1.1 billion spending bill that includes money for housing and assistance for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19. The spending bill taps into federal COVID relief funds that will be used to help...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to change Michigan presidential primary date
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary election, you might do so a few weeks earlier than the last time around. State Senate Bill 13 would move the primary from March 10 to Feb. 27, making Michigan the fifth state in the primary calendar. Governor Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. However, since the Senate did not pass the legislation with a two-thirds majority, it has not yet taken effect.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Former pension tax bill goes to conference committee; Republicans worry it will see major changes
Michigan lawmakers could be setting a bill up to cut taxes for retirees, provide certain breaks, and spend money on economic incentives. But all that's still up in the air, and no one seems certain about what the bill will eventually become. HB 4001 started as a bill to end...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer signs affordable housing legislation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday. One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets. Background: Gov. Whitmer...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs bill adjusting state's presidential primary date
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that aims to boost Michiganders’ voting power at presidential primaries. Senate Bill 13 sets the presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, according to the Michigan governor’s office. The primary was last set to the second...
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
Michigan Republicans up in arms over income tax cut being stopped
The governor and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%.
wmuk.org
A $1.1 billion budget bill is Michigan's first new law of 2023
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the first public act of the new year Tuesday – a $1.1 billion spending bill that includes money for housing and assistance for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19. The act will also be used to develop downtowns and offer aid to create affordable...
michiganradio.org
Black women call on Michigan legislators to strengthen family and medical leave policies
Black mothers and caregivers called Thursday on legislators to strengthen Michigan's family and medical leave policies. They met ahead of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act's 30th anniversary on February 5. The law offers limited unpaid family and medical leave. Employees at public agencies, some schools, and companies with...
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
WWMT
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
WILX-TV
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer announces $47M to help hundreds of businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars may soon help hundreds of Michigan businesses support their demand for high-skilled talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants. The funds are expected to go to nearly 750 Michigan businesses and help approximately 27,000 workers secure employment.
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
Detroit News
Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options
Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
UPMATTERS
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices
We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance
Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
Parents, educators urge lawmakers to repeal ‘devastating’ third grade reading retention law
Educators and parents are urging Michigan lawmakers to nix the state’s “Read by Grade Three” law for the harmful effects being held back a grade has on a young students’ self-confidence, social abilities and literacy goals. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, could...
