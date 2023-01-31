ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to change Michigan presidential primary date

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary election, you might do so a few weeks earlier than the last time around. State Senate Bill 13 would move the primary from March 10 to Feb. 27, making Michigan the fifth state in the primary calendar. Governor Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. However, since the Senate did not pass the legislation with a two-thirds majority, it has not yet taken effect.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer signs affordable housing legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday. One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets. Background: Gov. Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

A $1.1 billion budget bill is Michigan's first new law of 2023

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the first public act of the new year Tuesday – a $1.1 billion spending bill that includes money for housing and assistance for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19. The act will also be used to develop downtowns and offer aid to create affordable...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders

(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer announces $47M to help hundreds of businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars may soon help hundreds of Michigan businesses support their demand for high-skilled talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants. The funds are expected to go to nearly 750 Michigan businesses and help approximately 27,000 workers secure employment.
MICHIGAN STATE
Real News Network

Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices

We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance

Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
MICHIGAN STATE

