Related
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
Putin says Russia faces German tanks, just like at Stalingrad, but hints that this time Moscow has nukes
"Again and again we have to repel the aggression of the collective West," Putin said as Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues.
Wladimir Klitschko sends stern message to IOC: 'Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians'
Wladimir Klitschko called on the International Olympic Committee to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin warns west that sending more weapons to Kyiv will lead to ‘significant escalation’
Kremlin spokesperson says supply of arms to Kyiv from west has led to Nato becoming more directly involved in the conflict
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
WAAY-TV
Russians share opinions on Putin, Ukraine war
They spoke after learning more countries are sending help to Ukraine.CNN video. IN-57FR.
Germany Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Ukraine War
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday blamed Russia and President Vladimir Putin for "murderous" carnage.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Kremlin denies claim Putin threatened Britain; Zelenskyy warns of 'very tough' battles: Ukraine updates
Boris Johnson's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a veiled threat to fire a missile at the UK is not true, the Kremlin said.
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
IOC warns Ukrainian athletes against Olympic boycott over Russian participation
Ukrainian athletes would be the only ones to suffer if the country acted on a threat to boycott Paris 2024 over the participation of Russian athletes, the International Olympic Committee has warned.The IOC is working with international sports federations and national Olympic committees to develop a pathway enabling Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris as neutrals under strict conditions, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said Russian athletes should have “no place” at the Games and the country’s sports minister Vadim Guttsait has said Ukraine would consider a boycott if the IOC...
Putin’s Ukraine invasion has pushed Sweden and Finland to join Nato – but Turkey is blocking it
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a moment of existential crisis for Europe, with Finland and Sweden seeking the security of Nato membership. However, Turkey’s opposition to that expansion – as its leader faces a tight spring presidential election – threatens that plan.Turkey has long had a troubled relationship with Sweden, worsened by the spat over Nato membership and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s need to look strong to would-be voters. This has taken on a whole new dimension since the burning of a copy of the Quran by a far-right politician at a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm...
Russia Warns U.S. Against 'Most Dangerous Path' in Ukraine
Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defense for policy, has said that Washington and Kyiv are in ongoing discussions about how to expand Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.
Putin Prepares Moscow Air Defenses, Ukraine Fears Ballistic Missile Barrage
"If these systems are being positioned in and around Moscow, it means they can't be used at the front or along the border with NATO," expert says.
Why Battle for Crimea Is Crucial for Ukraine and Russia
The peninsula that Vladimir Putin seized in 2014 could soon hold the key to any resolution of his full-scale invasion.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, officials say; Belarus begins air force drills with Russia – live
UK defence secretary makes statement to British parliament saying UK will provide tanks; State broadcaster says 40 people have died in missile attack
