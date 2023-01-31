Ukrainian athletes would be the only ones to suffer if the country acted on a threat to boycott Paris 2024 over the participation of Russian athletes, the International Olympic Committee has warned.The IOC is working with international sports federations and national Olympic committees to develop a pathway enabling Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris as neutrals under strict conditions, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said Russian athletes should have “no place” at the Games and the country’s sports minister Vadim Guttsait has said Ukraine would consider a boycott if the IOC...

15 HOURS AGO