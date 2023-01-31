ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVC

Beyond the Desk with Sam Peña

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we got to talk with one of the most charismatic personalities on NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga. Sam Peña finally makes his debut on The Daily Refresh. Keep up with him on Twitter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

2023 BEC Awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we’ve got one of Chattanooga’s business elites, Kevin Love, who is the co-founder for the BEC awards. He stopped by The Daily Refresh to give us a little recap of last weekend’s awards. They have more events coming up soon and you...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
11Alive

Yes, the viral story of 'Cocaine Bear' is true

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — One of the next movies from Universal sounds insane: a bear eats pounds of cocaine and goes on a murderous rampage through the hills of north Georgia. The trailer is going viral as the movie is set to debut on Friday, Feb. 24. The movie claims it's based on true events. But is there any truth to it? Let's verify.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Forbes Names Chattanooga One Of The Top 50 Places To Travel To In The World

Chattanooga has been named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Forbes. One of the 50 and only 11 domestic destinations, Chattanooga is listed alongside worldwide destinations, including Botswana, Vancouver Island, and Cyprus. The article encourages readers to explore Chattanooga’s outdoor activities, attractions, public arts, and more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Relay for Life to feature carnival-theme

This year’s Relay for Life in Bradley County is going to be carnival-themed, featuring live entertainment, local foods and beverages, crafts, games, and live & animated animals. The Relay will be on April 29, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Cleveland. Relay For Life is the world’s...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant

CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Linderman's Furniture sale

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Once you get your tax refund, do you have a plan? Linderman’s Furniture is overstocked and ready to help you change up your home. Start your shopping now at Linderman’s Furniture.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Bar-Cart: Enjoy your party, leave the rest to them

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Who doesn’t love a cocktail from an expert? If you have any kind of event coming up, Barcart has you covered. Lorna Eernisse and Tara Plumlee are in the kitchen showing Sierra some drinks. Book your bartender today at Bar-cart.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

