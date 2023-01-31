Read full article on original website
WTVC
Beyond the Desk with Sam Peña
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we got to talk with one of the most charismatic personalities on NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga. Sam Peña finally makes his debut on The Daily Refresh. Keep up with him on Twitter.
WTVC
2023 BEC Awards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we’ve got one of Chattanooga’s business elites, Kevin Love, who is the co-founder for the BEC awards. He stopped by The Daily Refresh to give us a little recap of last weekend’s awards. They have more events coming up soon and you...
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
Yes, the viral story of 'Cocaine Bear' is true
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — One of the next movies from Universal sounds insane: a bear eats pounds of cocaine and goes on a murderous rampage through the hills of north Georgia. The trailer is going viral as the movie is set to debut on Friday, Feb. 24. The movie claims it's based on true events. But is there any truth to it? Let's verify.
chattanoogapulse.com
Forbes Names Chattanooga One Of The Top 50 Places To Travel To In The World
Chattanooga has been named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Forbes. One of the 50 and only 11 domestic destinations, Chattanooga is listed alongside worldwide destinations, including Botswana, Vancouver Island, and Cyprus. The article encourages readers to explore Chattanooga’s outdoor activities, attractions, public arts, and more.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Relay for Life to feature carnival-theme
This year’s Relay for Life in Bradley County is going to be carnival-themed, featuring live entertainment, local foods and beverages, crafts, games, and live & animated animals. The Relay will be on April 29, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Cleveland. Relay For Life is the world’s...
WXIA 11 Alive
Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant
CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WDEF
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
WTVC
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World
Forbes Advisor released its list of the 50 best places to travel for 2023.
WTVC
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
leeclarion.com
100 years of Legacy: Cleveland Bradley County Library begins Centennial Celebration
Several events have been planned throughout the year to commemorate the 100th birthday of the Cleveland Bradley County library which has become a cherished icon in the Cleveland community. Dating back to 1923, the Bradley County Library opened at 833 North Ocoee in a building now known as the Craigmiles...
WTVC
'It gives me another life': Why a Red Bank veteran can once again explore the outdoors
RED BANK, Tenn. — A Red Bank veteran has regained mobility. After stepping on an IED more than 10 years ago, Jason Smith's life changed forever. We introduced you to Jason Smith right on NewsChannel 9 and The Price of Freedom. Smith was in the Army in Afghanistan in...
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
WTVC
Linderman's Furniture sale
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Once you get your tax refund, do you have a plan? Linderman’s Furniture is overstocked and ready to help you change up your home. Start your shopping now at Linderman’s Furniture.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
WTVC
Bar-Cart: Enjoy your party, leave the rest to them
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Who doesn’t love a cocktail from an expert? If you have any kind of event coming up, Barcart has you covered. Lorna Eernisse and Tara Plumlee are in the kitchen showing Sierra some drinks. Book your bartender today at Bar-cart.
WTVC
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
