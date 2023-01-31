ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Womack introduces bill to address VA leadership needs

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CN58O_0kXeKgwq00

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack introduced a new bill on Tuesday in an effort to support veteran care.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center Absence and Notification Timeline Act is designed to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers have the senior leadership they need to provide the “oversight and accountability veterans deserve,” a press release said.

Womack’s office says the legislation requires the VA Secretary to ensure a plan is in place to fill vacant medical center director positions within 180 days of detailing. The measure is the House companion to Sen. John Boozman’s bill and is reportedly in direct response to the Fayetteville VA Medical Center’s experience of being without a permanent medical director for nearly two years.

“Our veterans deserve the highest standard of care. Timely hiring and proper staffing of high-quality professionals should be the standard—not the goal. This bill brings necessary accountability to workforce recruitment. Just as a battalion commander leads a unit, the VA needs leadership in place to ensure health services are being properly delivered to those who’ve worn America’s uniform.”

In addition, VACANT will require the VA to notify the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees within 90 days of a medical center director vacancy due to VA internal detail as well as appoint an acting director no less than 120 days after detailing a medical center director.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Senators introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senate Veterans Affairs Committee members have introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act. U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) – recently introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act. Once enacted, this legislation would aim to expand community-based services for aging veterans and improve VA support for veterans and caregivers of all ages.
KANSAS STATE
qhubonews.com

President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.

Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
THV11

School gendered bathroom bill passes through Arkansas House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Transgender people at Arkansas public schools would not be able to use the restrooms matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by a state House committee on Tuesday. The House Education Committee endorsed the legislation, which would apply to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bill Clinton joins Biden, Harris to mark 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act

The Biden administration on Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) by urging expansion of the provisions guaranteed by the law and inviting former President Clinton, who signed it in 1993, to speak at the White House. President Biden was also joined by Vice President Harris to commemorate the […]
Idaho Press

Senate Health and Welfare recommends Medicaid expansion stay, asks for cost-saving measures

BOISE — The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs. Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange. The program is up for its required five-year review, in which the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees could give...
IDAHO STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy