Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
EA Just Canceled a Secret 'Apex Legends' Game – But What Exactly Was It?
Electronic Arts is one of the biggest publishers in all of gaming, but the past few days have been rough for the company. Not only did the studio just sunset Apex Legends Mobile, but a new report indicates an unannounced game set in the Apex universe has also been canceled. Most of the team working on the secret game will be reassigned to other projects within EA, while the remaining employees will be laid off.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players shocked to remember powerful Torbjörn mechanic everyone forgot about after his rework
Overwatch 2’s Torbjörn players have been reminded of an extremely useful turret tactic basically everyone had forgotten about, and there’s every chance it takes the Damage hero to another level in the season three meta. One helpful OW2 gamer shared a Torbjörn refresher course on Reddit on...
dotesports.com
Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?
Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 gives players a week of bonus match XP to end season 2
Overwatch 2’s second competitive season is coming to an end on Feb. 6, making way for season three and all of the potential changes that come with it. Luckily, for players who have been unable to grind the game for the last few months, there is still a chance in this final week of the season that players can finish up the Battle Pass and claim all of their rewards.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
dotesports.com
A fan-favorite Apex POI might be returning to Worlds Edge in season 16
Every Apex Legends season, Respawn ships changes and tweaks to the now-iconic battlefields across the Outlands, from Kings Canyon to Olympus. This time around, in the battle royale’s sixteenth season, a fan-favorite old POI is reportedly among the changes—and Legends are going to have to get their boogies on if it’s true.
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends Season 16 start?
The next season of Apex Legends is almost underway, and as we say goodbye to Season 15, we’ll be welcoming a series of meta-changing buffs and nerfs that’ll change the meta. Season 16 is bound to shake up the game, and the only way to prepare yourself is to count down each and every day before it launches.
dotesports.com
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
dotesports.com
All Overwatch 2 Mythic skins ranked
Overwatch 2 introduced Mythic skins to the franchise, and fans have graciously thanked our Blizzard overlords for these generous cosmetics. Players can change the color of their mythic skins, and can only earn them, to begin with, by reaching level 80 in the battle pass. Once you’ve reached level 80,...
dotesports.com
Respawn’s canceled Titanfall title may have been an Apex Legends campaign
Anyone who played either of the Titanfall games in the mid-2010s will tell you the popular Apex Legends battle royale is set in the same universe as those titles. There have been rumors for years that Respawn might have been working on something else, but no official confirmation. Now the word is getting out that a canceled single-player game from the developer was an Apex tie-in.
dotesports.com
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s newest Control map, Antarctica, brings lore and life to season 3
Even in its earliest days, Overwatch’s maps took players on a world tour, encouraging exploration through the futuristic-yet-familiar universe. In the sequel, designers have already taken us to several European locales, the Shambali Monastery, and the warm beaches of Rio de Janeiro. And when season three begins on Feb. 7, players will face a frigid new adventure.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players will finally be able to once again unlock skins for free while playing
The new monetization model of Overwatch 2 has drawn criticism from players who were used to being able to load up on loot boxes and earn cosmetics in Overwatch just from playing. And today, Blizzard has finally responded to feedback with a plan coming in season three. In a post...
Comments / 0