We have some encouraging news for the Kansas City Chiefs on the injury front after seeing much attrition during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs HC Andy Reid updated media members following the AFC title game win on several injuries, but he left out a key player. Willie Gay Jr. was deemed questionable to return with a shoulder injury suffered during the second half of the game. He never ended up returning during the game, but he was spotted during postgame celebrations. As things get underway ahead of the Super Bowl, there’s a new report that suggests the injury won’t keep him out of the big game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO