VALORANT agent with highest win rate in Radiant only has 4.8 percent pick rate

In VALORANT, not everybody wants to play simple agents, but most times, they are necessary to find success. Some characters are much more exciting to use, and some have much more interesting abilities to use on the battlefield, but they don’t always lead to victory. Sage is one of...
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase

League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Riot to release VALORANT LOCK//IN capsule featuring a shiny new melee

The developer of VALORANT is set to introduce a new skin bundle to celebrate the upcoming LOCK//IN tournament. Riot Games unveiled an upcoming release of the LOCK//IN capsule today, which includes a melee dubbed the Misericórdia, alongside regional-themed cards and a VAMOS! spray. It will be available to purchase...
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players

Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
Kureiji Ollie brings Apex event to Hololive in first for famed VTuber agency

Hololive VTuber Kureiji Ollie will be holding Hololive’s first multi-branch Apex Legends tournament. The event, called Kureiiji Arcade, will be streamed on the VTuber’s YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 18. Ollie unveiled the event at the conclusion of her latest Apex stream on Jan. 30. The Apex enthusiast gave...
Surprise disconnect in VALORANT match leads to strange Yoru clutch

Yoru isn’t known as a particularly great agent in VALORANT, but sometimes you can make him work with a bit of luck. Yesterday, a player was disconnected from a regular VALORANT match in the middle of a round. That’s where the story would usually end. But this time, the player managed to spawn back in a few seconds later at a completely different location and win the round by eliminating the last two enemies.
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs

In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling

Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour

The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
VALORANT players are fed up with the Episode 6 ranked reset

For VALORANT players playing competitive, the rank reset at the start of each ranked act is supposed to represent a refresh. But for many, it’s just a repeat of the same struggles they experience every few months. And to start off the new episode, it’s apparently worse than ever.
Why Mobalytics is the best League of Legends app for season 13

Written in partnership with Mobalytics. Download the best League of Legends assistant for free here. A new year is upon us, as is a new League of Legends season. Season 13 brings with it a slew of huge changes to the game, including changes to the ranked system, meaning the early season climb can become a cruel experience. While an unfamiliar meta, an influx of new players (and smurfs), and coin-flip games are unavoidable, the new and improved Mobalytics is here to help.
VALORANT experts reveal how sound masking can land you free kills

Sound is one of the most important elements in a game like VALORANT. Jiggle peek too wide, or walk forward too long, and suddenly your enemy knows exactly where you are. VALORANT is primarily a game of information after all, and the more info you give to your opponents, the less likely you are to convert a round in your favor.
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs

One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...

