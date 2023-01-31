Tom Brady's former team seemed to get a laugh from his second retirement announcement. After the Super Bowl champion took to Instagram on February 1 to tell the world he is officially done with football — a statement he made exactly one year ago today and then returned to the Buccaneers a month later — the New England Patriots seemed to send quite the shady congratulations to their former quarterback. The NFL team's official Twitter account re-shared Brady's 2022 retirement statement, which he posted alongside a photo of a sunset. "Quite the ride indeed. Thank you again, @TomBrady," the Patriots...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO