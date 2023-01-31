Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
Don Sweeney’s Trade For Pavel Zacha Looks Better Day By Day For Bruins
Maybe all Pavel Zacha needed was a change of scenery. When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired the forward from the New Jersey Devils over the summer in exchange for Erik Haula, Zacha wasn’t exactly known for his offensive prowess, eclipsing the 10-goal mark just three times. Sweeney...
WCVB
'Dad, sorry': Patriots great Julian Edelman makes big bet on Celtics
EVERETT, Mass. — Legalized sports wagering in Massachusetts is underway and a retired New England Patriots star was among those to make the first bets on Tuesday. Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman arrived at Encore Boston Harbor with a briefcase handcuffed to his wrist and put a lot of money on a hometown team.
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet
The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman. Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds. “I’m ready...
Why Tom Brady Officially Retiring Could Be Good News For Patriots
If you’re among those who were hoping for a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion this offseason, then Wednesday’s retirement announcement from the greatest quarterback in NFL history probably was a bummer. Otherwise, New England and its fans should view Brady’s Wednesday morning farewell as good news for the Patriots.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
It’s the last game before the All-Star Break as the Boston Bruins meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Fly through the blue zone with our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Bruins are coming off a 4-1...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats ‘Enamored’ With These Two Prospects
The New England Patriots aren’t just coaching NFL draft prospects at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. They’re also, of course, evaluating them. And two reportedly have caught their eye in Las Vegas. The Draft Network’s Tony Pauline on Tuesday reported members of New England’s staff “are telling...
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & Ugly In Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss To Bruins
In the last game before the extended All-Star break, the Maple Leafs lost an opportunity to send a message to the league-leading Boston Bruins. They also blew a chance to secure their hold of second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Yardbarker
The 24 best players in Boston Red Sox history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determine how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the Boston Red Sox.
The New England Patriots Troll Tom Brady With Recycled Retirement Post
Tom Brady's former team seemed to get a laugh from his second retirement announcement. After the Super Bowl champion took to Instagram on February 1 to tell the world he is officially done with football — a statement he made exactly one year ago today and then returned to the Buccaneers a month later — the New England Patriots seemed to send quite the shady congratulations to their former quarterback. The NFL team's official Twitter account re-shared Brady's 2022 retirement statement, which he posted alongside a photo of a sunset. "Quite the ride indeed. Thank you again, @TomBrady," the Patriots...
NBA trade rumors: Boston Celtics could be looking for big-man depth before trade deadline
The Boston Celtics stand atop the NBA with the league’s best record at 36-15 heading into Tuesday night’s action. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make improvements before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jay King of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that sources expect the...
Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41
BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
LeBron James Takes Another Dig At Celtics, Refs Over Missed Call
LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers get back into the win column Tuesday night by beating the New York Knicks in overtime at Madison Square Garden. And James was clearly thankful that the officials didn’t stand in his way this time. Three nights prior against the Celtics, James...
Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Favorite Tom Brady Memory
With Tom Brady retiring for a second time Wednesday, it allowed his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski to take a trip down memory lane. Gronkowski, who posted a comical and heartfelt tribute to Brady in wake of the announcement, revisited his favorite moment from...
