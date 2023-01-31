Read full article on original website
Republican NJ Senator Delivering Results With Democratic Governor
Vince Polistina ran for the office of New Jersey Senator in order to “get things done.”. Polistina was successful and won the coveted Atlantic County, New Jersey Senate seat and has consistently delivered measurable results since taking office. The first calculus that has to be fully grasped is that...
New Jersey Globe
Lonegan keeps door open for State Senate seat
Steve Lonegan has yet to decide if he will seek the open State Senate seat in the 24th district or remain a candidate for assemblyman. “We’re looking at all options,” Lonegan told the New Jersey Globe. “I do have a terrific base of supporters who are urging me to run.”
What's taking NJ so long on environmental justice? We'll ask Gov. Murphy Thursday at 7 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appears on the Jan. 11 edition of "Ask Gov. Murphy," on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. He'll return to the WBGO studio in Newark for the next installment Thursday, Feb. 2. Call (973) 297-0941 to join us on the air, or tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy. [ more › ]
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
New Jersey Globe
Ex-Malinowski aide is top candidate from Jaffer’s Assembly seat
Mitchelle Drulis, Rep. Tom Malinowski’s popular and connected district director for the last four years, has emerged as the leading Democratic candidate for open State Assembly in the 16th district, the New Jersey Globe has learned. She would replace Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), who decided two weeks ago that...
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey attorney general to open investigation into county election
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to open an investigation into a local school board election after a poll worker inadvertently counted some votes twice, the Democrat announced last week. The announcement comes after the results of a nonpartisan school board race in Monmouth County were altered due...
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
Top Republican in N.J. Senate surprisingly says he won’t seek re-election
State Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho, the highest-ranking Republican in the New Jersey Legislature, announced Monday he won’t seek re-election to the Senate this fall after 16 years in office — a surprise decision that guarantees at least one leadership shakeup in Trenton next year. The move comes...
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
Building Design & Construction
New Jersey to allow private firms to conduct construction inspections
New Jersey recently passed a law that will allow towns to supplement construction code enforcement with help from the private sector. The legislation, which received bipartisan support, also allows municipalities to enter into shared service agreements with neighboring towns for construction inspections. The new law also requires towns to complete inspections within three business days of the date requested by a developer. If a town doesn’t meet the deadline, builders can pay for their own private-sector inspection.
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Doctors and midwives who deliver babies from N.J.’s poorest families just got a raise
In a state with the one of the highest rates of maternal death, New Jersey received two pieces of good news on that front Tuesday. New Jersey’s Medicaid program, NJ FamilyCare, have dramatically raised the reimbursement rates for doctors and midwives, First Lady Tammy Murphy announced. Midwives, certified professionals...
E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law
A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
njspots.com
24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!
There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
